Rescue plane dispatched to Belfast Lough after reports of person entering water
Emergency crews responded to a Mayday call on Saturday night after reports of a person entering the water from a passenger ferry.
A major overnight search of Belfast Lough has continued into Sunday morning.
On Sunday morning a rescue plane was dispatched to search an area of interest.
The operation, involving Belfast Harbour Police and the Coastguard is focusing on an area between Greenisland and Bangor.
Lagan Search and Rescue assisted by the Rescue 199 helicopter was also tasked to take part in the search.
A police spokesperson said: “Police and other emergency services are currently involved in an ongoing search of the Belfast Lough area.
“There are no further details at this time and we are asking members of the public to avoid the area.”
