Republican tells of how he narrowly escaped Kingsmills revenge attack by hitman ‘The Jackal’

‘Without doubt, the British Army saved us that night.’

A REPUBLICAN has told how he and his nine pals narrowly escaped being gunned down by notorious loyalist assassin ‘The Jackal’ in revenge for the Kingsmills massacre.

The man — who is still too afraid to be named — revealed that they were saved by British soldiers who happened upon the bogus checkpoint.

The men were on their way to hear an IRA veteran give a lecture in November 1978 when their minibus was stopped by a group of armed loyalists led by Robin ‘The Jackal’ Jackson on the Portadown to Newry road outside Scarva village.

The roadblock looked like any other British army checkpoint, as many of the loyalists — Jackson included — were serving UDR soldiers.

The man who spoke to the Sunday World this week said Jackson approached the driver’s window. The terror chief recognised the driver — the late Lurgan Workers Party politician Tom French — and immediately ordered all of the occupants outside.

“It was a very cold and dark night and as soon as we saw the UDR checkpoint we knew we were in trouble,” the witness said.

“Some of our group had been interned in Long Kesh and they were well known in north Armagh as republicans.

“Tom, who was driving, was extremely well known and very soon we could hear names mentioned as the UDR men recognised members of our group.

“They opened the back doors and ordered everyone out. Tom and the others were very concerned, especially after what had happened a few years before at Kingsmills.

“Suddenly, the senior UDR man — we now know to have been Robin Jackson — ordered the others to step back and present their weapons.

“We were convinced we were about to die, but then through the darkness, there was the sound of the rustling of bushes.

“A team of undercover British soldiers suddenly appeared from nowhere. Then what can only be described as a shouting match took place between Jackson and the senior British officer.

“The Brit asserted his authority and he let everyone know he was taking full command. Much to Jackson’s annoyance, he told us all to get back in the minibus, before saying to Tom: ‘Get this out of here and continue with your journey.’

“Looking back we were within an inch of losing our lives. Without doubt, the British Army saved us that night.”

Instead of arresting the loyalist gang — many of whom were fellow soldiers in the locally recruited Ulster Defence Regiment — Jackson and his unit were allowed to go free where they continued to spread terror throughout mid-Ulster with a string of sectarian murders.

It’s believed that Jackson and his UVF gang had gone out that night with the aim of killing random Catholics — but when the minibus appeared, they saw an opportunity to ‘avenge’ Kingsmills, the notorious massacre of 10 Protestant workmen shot dead by an IRA gang who stopped their minibus.

The scene after the Kingsmills massacre

A UDR source told us he believed the Scarva incident took place during a time when Jackson — who led the mid-Ulster UVF — was under surveillance by British special forces, prior to him being forced to resign from the regiment.

He said: “The location at Scarva was obviously an illegal one set up by Jackson. And the fact that the special forces were on the scene so quickly suggests Jackson and his men were under surveillance.”

And he added: “Those men were very lucky indeed.”

Robin ‘The Jackal’ Jackson became the most notorious loyalist terrorist in mid-Ulster. He was involved in several high-profile terrorist atrocities, including the attack on the Miami Showband in 1975 and the Dublin and Monaghan bombings in 1974. It’s believed he was personally involved in more than 50 murders.

But it later emerged that throughout his time as a leading UVF terrorist, Jackson, who died in 1998, was also a highly placed state agent.

Last week we revealed the death of Malachy McPartland, one of the lead IRA hitmen who carried out the Kingsmills massacre.