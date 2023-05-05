Religious orders have not paid a penny of £54m compo fund for child abuse victims

One abuse victim described the response of the institutions involved towards the compensation fund as ‘disgraceful’

Religious orders and charities have still not paid a penny towards compensation for children abused while in their care.

The millions paid out so far — at least £54 million — through a compensation fund set up after the horrific findings of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry has all come from taxpayers in Northern Ireland.

One abuse victim described the response of the institutions involved towards the compensation fund as “disgraceful”.

The ongoing Stormont stalemate is believed to have been a significant factor in the issues around the compensation fund.

In 2017, the HIA inquiry found hundreds of children had been sexually and physically abused while living in so-called care homes in Northern Ireland between 1922 to 1995.

One of the key recommendations of the inquiry was the creation of a compensation fund.

While the inquiry stated the compensation should mainly be provided by the government to ensure all victims received money, it said the organisations involved in running the institutions should also make a contribution.

However, six years on, that has still not happened, the Sunday World can today reveal.

The old Kincora home

The institutions who ran the homes included child protection charity Barnardo’s and the Sisters of Nazareth and Good Shepherd Sisters religious orders.

These were other facilities run by local authorities, the Catholic Church and the Irish Churches Mission (ICM).

One of the institutions investigated was the former Kincora Boys’ Home in east Belfast, where many children were abused.

Three former members of staff at the home, William McGrath, Raymond Semple and Joseph Mains, were jailed in 1981 for abusing 11 boys.

The home opened in 1958 and closed in 1980.

The HIA inquiry concluded that the abuse that took place at Kincora was limited to the actions of the three staff members and did not take place with the collusion of the state or intelligence services.

However, last year the Police Ombudsman said complaints made about the failure of police to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at the home were found to be “legitimate and justified”.

Set up in 2012, the HIA examined complaints about 22 homes and was the biggest child abuse public inquiry ever held in the UK.

It found some children were physically and sexually abused by priests and lay people entrusted to look after them.

More than 300 abuse victims gave evidence to the inquiry, which was chaired by retired high court judge Sir Anthony Hart.

As recommended in the inquiry’s report, the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board (HIARB) was established in March 2020 to process applications for compensation from victims.

At the end of last year, the HIARB said it had paid out £54 million to date to victims, who have received payouts of between £7,500 and £100,000 each. It’s predicted the final compensation bill could top £100 million.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office at Stormont, which helped set up the HIARB, this week confirmed all compensation payments so far had come from government funds.

“To date, the Executive has financed all the costs of establishing and operating the Redress Board; covering the cost of payments made to date to victims and survivors of abuse; the legal costs for survivors applying to the Redress Board; the cost of establishing the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse; and the cost of support services provided by the Victims and Survivors Service, relating to survivors of HIA,” said the spokesperson.

The government representative said talks over compensation contributions were continuing with the institutions who ran the care homes. However, no progress is expected while Stormont remains in stalemate because of the DUP’s refusal to return to the Assembly.

Margaret McGuckin, from Survivors & Victims of Institutional Abuse, who herself suffered institutional abuse as a child, said the institutions needed to pay up.

“They should accept their responsibility over what happened to the victims and help with the compensation payments,” she said.

“It is disgraceful they have not contributed anything to the fund all these years after it was first put forward by Sir Anthony.”

In the HIA report, the authors said: “There is a widely expressed view, which we believe to be valid, that the total cost of compensation awarded to the victims of historical institutional abuse should not fall completely on the taxpayer.”

When asked why a contribution had not yet been made to the compensation fund, a spokesperson for the Catholic Church said: “Ongoing discussions around the redress scheme are a matter between the Executive Office and the relevant institutions concerned.”

When the same question was put to ICM, a spokesperson said: “We in ICM continue to follow the lead being given by the redress board on the matter of institutional contributions and remain committed to cooperating with this process and with the recommendations of the Hart Report.”