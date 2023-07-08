Referee stabbed at underage GAA match officiates senior game 24 hours later

He said the umpire had been taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, which happened in the car park after the under-16 semi-final championship match had finished.

Watch: Man led away after stabbing at GAA match in Co Tyrone

A GAA referee who sustained injuries following a stabbing incident at a match in Co Tyrone on Thursday, recovered in time to officiate another game on Friday evening.

A dispute over decisions made during the underage Gaelic football match in Cookstown on Thursday is understood to have resulted in stabbing injuries to two men.

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy confirmed the two men injured were the referee and one of the umpires.

He said the umpire had been taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, which happened in the car park after the under-16 semi-final championship match had finished.

The umpire has since been discharged following hospital treatment, believed to be for a stab injury to his lower leg, while the referee was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Mr McAvoy said.

The referee has now officiated a senior men’s league game between Edendork and Galbally at Pairc Arthur Mallon in Edendork on Friday night.

His arm was seen taped up during the game.

A 42-year-old man arrested after the stabbing was further released on police bail on Friday, to allow for further enquiries.

Police arrested the man following the incident at Paddy Cullen Park, home of Cookstown Fr Rocks GFC, where boys from the home side had been playing against visitors Fintona Pearses GFC.

Mr McAvoy added that the referee, who was a volunteer, had finished the game and was on his way off the pitch when he was approached by another person. The umpire was injured when he intervened.

"I have been involved in the GAA for over 50 years and never known anything like this and anyone I have spoken to today has never known anything like it either, so it seems to be a first and hopefully a last," he said.

"Our thoughts go out to the referee and umpire who were injured in the incident.

"It's a traumatic time for them and also for the two young teams. This attack happened in front of children and that can't be lost. It's unacceptable that it happens at all, but it's magnified when it happens in front of children.

"I know the Tyrone County Board in conjunction with the two clubs have initiated support mechanisms for any aftermath that they may have suffered."

An ambulance had been called to the club just after 9pm on Thursday night.

One witness said there had been a confrontation, with some of the refereeing decisions made during the match being questioned.

“It all kicked off from that,” he said.

“It seemed that some of the people there to watch the match were unhappy at how the match had been handled. But these are kids’ games.”

It is understood the person arrested by police, who is not believed to be connected to the Cookstown Fr Rocks club, had gone back to a car in the car park and returned to confront the match officials with a penknife.

Both Cookstown Fr Rocks and Fintona Pearses said they would be making no further comment while the PSNI carried out its investigation.

Fintona Pearses GAA said that “all focus is on the welfare of the children and young people who witnessed what happened. Our thoughts are with those impacted.”

Cookstown Fr Rocks said: “Following a very serious incident at Padráig O’ Cuilinn Pairc … during an Under-16 Championship match, our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by it.

“The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days.”

Tyrone GAA said it was investigating the circumstances around the incident and was taking it “most seriously”.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill described it as a “shocking incident” and said her thoughts were with those who were injured and affected by what had happened.

“I commend the work that’s now underway to assist and support the young people who where at the game,” she added.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, a former GAA all-Ireland championship winner, expressed shock.

“The GAA is at the heart of so many communities the length and breadth of Ireland and people will be horrified at what has taken place here,” he said.

“Spectators, players and officials should be able to attend and participate in matches without being subjected to something like this."

SDLP Cookstown councillor Kerri Martin added: “There has been a real sense of shock across Cookstown. Fr Rock’s is at the heart of our community and it’s unbelievable that something like this could happen, especially at an underage match.”

Cookstown Youth Football Club said some of its players and their parents were present when the incident happened.

Club chairman Andy Kelly said there was “no place in our society for this sort of behaviour and, only by the grace of God, this incident could have been a lot more serious”.

“An under-16s game, no matter at what sport, should be a place of entertainment for all those there and not one of danger, which was witnessed last night,” he said.

“Quite a few of our own players and parents were there last night, and as a club we will support them and Fr Rocks in any way possible.”