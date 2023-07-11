Rapist who told Sunday World he was a ‘perfect gentleman’ jailed over nurse sex assault

Victor Hepburn grabbed a nurse by her buttocks having asked her if “she liked it kinky”

A victim-blaming rapist who told us he was a “perfect gentleman” has been jailed this week for sexually assaulting a nurse.

Victor Hepburn was described by a judge as posing a “significant and serious risk of reoffending” as he sentenced the 76-year-old pervert to four months in prison – though he was immediately released on bail to appeal.

Hepburn, from Coleraine, grabbed a nurse by her buttocks having asked her if “she liked it kinky” the day before in December 2022.

But the sleazy pensioner, who we revealed had been sentenced to 11 years in prison for rape, told the Sunday World when we confronted him in May it was “all lies” and he had been the “perfect gentleman”.

He also blamed the victims in both his unrelated cases – shockingly accusing them of making it up.

This week he appeared in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court – sitting in Ballymena – to be told by District Judge Peter King his attack on an NHS worker had been one of several “aggravating factors”.

His defence barrister Alan Stewart told the court Hepburn had suffered from many mental and physical health conditions.

“Since this case his mental health has deteriorated and he has required an increase in his medication to manage that,” said Mr Stewart.

He conceded his client had “a very significant conviction in his past” and had been jailed in 2014 for 11 years serving half in jail and half on licence.

In fact it emerged Hepburn had only been released in 2019 and was thus “still subject to post release licence conditions”.

“Prison would have an extremely detrimental effect on him…he would struggle within the environment. He does not accept this.”

Addressing the defendant, District Judge Peter King said: “The conviction is an aggravating factor, the setting is an aggravating factor, the attack on NHS staff is an aggravating factor, and your record is an aggravating factor.”

He added, “You were convicted on May 14 2014 of a number of sexual offences including rape and received 11 years.

“Your assault on the victim, in this case, has caused her to leave Northern Ireland with a degree of significant and financial impact.”

Referring to the pre-sentence report Judge King told the court that the defendant “didn’t possess a significant risk of harm; however, in terms of risk of reoffending, I have to conclude that there is a significant and serious risk of reoffending”.

Before passing the sentence, the Judge concluded by telling the defendant that “the court will do its utmost to protect both health service staff and victims of sexual offensives.

“In this case, sir, you have ticked almost every single aggravating factor this level of offence could possibly present before this court”.

Granting a sexual offence prevention order (SOPO) for five years, an Article 7 protection from harassment order for five years, Judge King also imposed a four-month jail sentence which triggered placing the defendant on the sex register for seven years. Hepburn was also ordered to pay an offender levy of £25.

When confronted by the Sunday World after his conviction Hepburn continued to deny he had done anything wrong.

Wearing a pair of braces over a white vest covered in stains Hepburn brazenly claimed the “nurse was taking revenge on me after she heard about my previous sex offences”.

“I did nothing wrong, all I was doing was trying to grab the handrail of my hospital bed.”

In fact the sex monster even handed us a four-page typed dossier entitled ‘Statement of Facts’ where he lays out his version of events at the hospital.

He says he had been in the Causeway Hospital with a blood infection and was later rushed to the RVH for emergency surgery on his heart and a follow-up operation where he had his large toe amputated.

“The nurses at the RVH bathed me and helped me go to the toilet in my bed and changed the dressings in my groin region with no problem and I was a perfect gentleman at all times,” he said.

“But there was a change of atmosphere when I returned to the Causeway because I think a third party told nurses that I was a convicted rapist and so I shouldn’t have been put on a mixed ward.”

He told us he was sending his dossier to the chief executive of the Northern Health Trust.

And when asked about his previous convictions for rape and indecent assault the remorseless predator claimed he hadn’t done them either – and only pleaded guilty because he was recovering from ill health and he figured a jury would not believe him.

“Sure, you know what women are like when they get into the witness box and start crying,” he told us disturbingly.

He claimed those offences were based on “revenge” keeping up the shocking victim blaming a judge accused Hepburn of being guilty of after finding him guilty in May.

Describing Hepburn’s evidence as an example of “victim blaming and victim shaming,” DJ King said the way the creep had conducted his own defence “was a performance piece designed to deflect and obfuscate and I reject it in its entirety.”

