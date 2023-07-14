PSNI staff can attend Belfast Pride parade but not in uniform

Last year, the PSNI recognised the significance of the Belfast Pride parade as it said the 2022 event was the “largest Pride” ever

The PSNI has announced that while its staff members will attend and participate in the Belfast Pride march this year, they will not do so in official uniform.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, Gold Commander for Belfast Pride, said: “Having personally engaged with members of the LGBTQIA+ community at a number of events in recent months and met with our own LGBT+ Network on this issue, I know that this decision will come as a disappointment to some.

“As a police service, we have had to carefully consider this request from our LGBT+ Network on its merits, the stated purposes and circumstances surrounding the parade and our statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality, whilst upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all individuals, their traditions and beliefs.”

The senior officer said that police participation in Pride events continues to be ‘an important element of our outreach and engagement highlighting the valuable role that LGBTQIA+ officers and staff play in our service”.

The PSNI’s executive team also said that it is an employer and service for all and “that hate crime in whatever form is wrong.”

Last year, the PSNI recognised the significance of the Belfast Pride parade as it said the 2022 event was the “largest Pride” ever.

Read more Gardai seize Bus Éireann bus stolen in Donegal and driven overnight to Dublin

Many officers had attended the parade in full PSNI uniform.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSNI members took part in the Belfast Pride parade for the first time in 2017, and said afterwards that in doing so, it helped encourage those affected by hate crime to come forward.

The PSNI’s on ‘Off Duty Standards’ and its Code of Ethics, both drawn from statutory obligations, “create clear expectations for all officers and staff in terms of our impartiality and prohibit officers from wearing their uniform or being identifiable as police when engaging in ‘cause issues’”.

Existing service policy does however state that officers and staff can participate in such events provided they do so in a personal capacity and do not identify as members of the police service.

This year’s parade will take place throughout the city on July 29.

The theme of this year's Belfast Pride festival is "stand by your trans".