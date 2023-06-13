PSNI should use 'full force of Terrorism Act' to remove paramilitary flags says Alliance MLA

Police insist it is not their responsibility despite recently taking down IRA signs

Police are facing calls to “use all powers at their disposal to remove paramilitary flags” after the PSNI again stated that doing so is not its responsibility — despite recently removing republican signage.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw intends to bring forward a private members’ bill whenever Stormont is restored that would put a legal framework around the flying of flags, including an enforcement option.

However, the South Belfast representative is now urging the PSNI to currently “use the full force of the Terrorism Act” after police reiterated that they “do not have specific power” to take down flags, unless such items “pose a risk to public safety”.

Debate was sparked after the new placement of UVF flags near Windsor Park last week was strongly condemned across the political spectrum.

UDA flags were placed outside a supermarket and a police station in Belfast, though some were removed by loyalists.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “Within the current statutory framework, the removal of flags is not the responsibility of the Police Service nor do we have a specific power to do so and we will only act to remove flags where there are assessed risks to public safety owing to their erection.”

However, last month, police removed IRA signs from lampposts in a republican estate in Derry.

At the time, the PSNI told the press: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating offences under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000, removed signage in the Creggan area of Derry in the early hours of Friday, May 12.”

Section 12 of the Terrorism Act makes it an offence to invite support for a proscribed organisation or to express an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation.

In doing so, offenders are considered reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression is directed will be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation, according to the law.

Ms Bradshaw said: “The police should use all powers at their disposal to remove paramilitary flags, emblems and all other insignia.

“That includes the full force of the Terrorism Act. Alliance has met with senior PSNI officers on a number of occasions to repeatedly raise this matter.

“This once again shows why we need a legal framework around the flying of flags, so we can ensure the recommendations of the Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition Commission’s report are implemented.”

The Belfast Telegraph asked police why Section 12 of the Terrorism Act cannot be used against loyalist paramilitary flags, but has been used in removing IRA signage.

A PSNI spokesperson responded: “The signage in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry was removed as part of a specific broader investigation being conducted by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating offences under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and the activities of the New Irish Republican Army.”

The PSNI has been asked whether Section 12 has and can be used in broader investigations by the Terrorism Investigation Unit in relation to investigating UVF and general loyalist paramilitary activities also.

A spokesperson again replied: “Offences under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000 relate to any Proscribed Organisation. This would include both the Ulster Volunteer Force and the Ulster Defence Association. A number of these groups' factions are priority groupings for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.”

Windsor Park is the home football stadium to both Linfield FC and the Northern Ireland national team, who will host Kazakhstan in the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifiers next week.

The UVF flags are visible to anyone entering the venue.

The Irish FA and Linfield have confirmed that the land on which the flags have been erected is not owned by either organisation and is therefore outside its jurisdiction.

The Department for Infrastructure, which is responsible for the land, said that it will only remove “unauthorised flags or attachments” if they pose danger or become “a hazard to road users”.

The spokesperson added: “Where there is no such danger, the department will liaise closely with other key stakeholders and seek to provide a solution.”