PSNI seize hatchet, deal bags and knives following searches in Belfast

The PSNI have said they have seized a hatchet, two knives and deal bags in east Belfast.

During searches this morning the weapons were recovered in the Beechfield Street area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The items were recovered near a park where children play and thankfully were recovered by Police before any potential serious incident.

"We are appealing to the public to be mindful of the dangers of these types of weapons and evidence of illegal drug use. Anyone with any information about dangerous weapons or illegal drug use or supply should contact Police on 101."

They added: “If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”