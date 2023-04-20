PSNI officer John Caldwell who was shot by New IRA is discharged from hospital
He suffered life-changing injuries in the attack
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been discharged from hospital – almost two months after he was shot and left critically injured.
The PSNI today confirmed that Mr Caldwell left the hospital on Thursday to continue his recovery.
"We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson added.
Mr Caldwell was off duty when he was shot several times by two masked men in Omagh, Co Tyrone on February 22.
He suffered life-changing injuries in the attack, which happened in front of his young son and has been blamed on dissident republicans.
This week it emerged Mr Caldwell had told the Prime Minister last week from his hospital bed that “we can’t go back” to Northern Ireland’s troubled past.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a hospital visit to the senior detective while in Northern Ireland last week.
At a dinner in Hillsborough on Wednesday night to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the Prime Minister said they agreed that Northern Ireland cannot go back to its violent history.
Mr Sunak told guests they were gathered to mark a “truly extraordinary achievement” in the 1998 accord which largely brought the Troubles to an end.
“Last week I visited a man who has dedicated himself to building that future, a policeman, a father, a husband, a children’s football coach: DCI John Caldwell,” he said.
“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘We can’t go back’."
Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.
An admission of responsibility for the shooting was made in a typed statement taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate in Derry.
