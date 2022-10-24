PSNI name teenager killed in horror Antrim crash
17-year-old Lewis McKee, from the Ahogill area, was rushed to hospital following the one-vehicle collision
Police in Northern Ireland have confirmed the identity of a teenage boy who was killed in a crash in Co Antrim on Friday night.
17-year-old Lewis McKee, from the Ahogill area, was rushed to hospital following the one-vehicle collision, which took place on the Cardonaghy Road in Cullybackey shortly before 11.40pm on Friday.
He died soon afterwards.
A teenage boy and girl who were also in the vehicle - a blue Ford Fiesta - at the time suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
In a statement, PSNI Sergeant Green appealed for witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward: “Police can confirm that the 17-year-old boy who died following a road traffic collision in Cullybackey on Friday, 21st October, was Lewis McKee from the Ahoghill area.
“Lewis was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm on Friday. He sadly died a short time later.
“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the collision, or who saw a blue Ford Fiesta before the collision in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.”
