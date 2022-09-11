PSNI making ‘enquiries’ over Co Down bar video mocking death of Queen Elizabeth

A staff member – who did not wish to be named – said the bar does not tolerate “any political or sectarian songs no matter where it is in the bar” that they try to make the establishment “family friendly” and said the owner was “devastated” over the scenes.

The PSNI confirmed they are making “enquiries” after a DUP MLA hit out at “pro-IRA chanting” and “sickening singing” about the death of the Queen.

On Sunday, DUP south Down politician Diane Forsythe confirmed she has spoken to the PSNI after “several incidents in the south Down area”.

In a statement she issued, the MLA made reference to social media footage from Quinn’s Bar in Newcastle appearing to show several people singing a derogatory song about the late Queen to the tune of ‘Give it Up’ by KC & the Sunshine Band.

Ms Forsythe branded the scenes “sickening” and “worrying as it is depraved.”

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe

Speaking on Sunday morning, the manager at the Co Down bar who was on duty when the scenes were believed to have been filmed on Saturday night, said if staff had of been aware those involved would have been stopped.

The staff member – who did not wish to be named – said the bar does not tolerate “any political or sectarian songs no matter where it is in the bar” that they try to make the establishment “family friendly” and said the owner was “devastated” over the scenes.

“From what I have seen of the video, it happened in the toilets and unfortunately, they are not manned. We were not aware of that activity going on and if we had of been, it would have been stopped,” he said.

“I know of two videos on social media. They are not in the main area, it is in toilets, but any political or sectarian songs no matter where it is in the bar, if staff are aware they will stop it.

“If anything had of (sic) been picked up, it would have been cut out. I was on duty last night, if we had of been made aware, it would have been stopped.”

It comes after the PSNI confirmed last week they were dealing with an incident at Newry Town Hall, which was believed to have involved the removal of the lighting display on the hall and an Irish tricolour flag raised on the building instead.

Meanwhile on Friday, Shamrock Rovers condemned a video which appeared to show fans celebrating the death of the Queen during a Europa Conference League fixture.

In her statement about the latest scenes in Newcastle, Ms Forsythe said: “This is a time of mourning for people from all faiths and none who fondly remember Queen Elizabeth II.

“The videos circulating from Quinn's Bar, Newcastle of a packed room celebrating and mocking the death of our Queen are sickening. For such hatred to be so widespread in the community where I live and represent is as worrying as it is depraved.

“I have been in contact with the PSNI and asked them to investigate several events this weekend. Videos circulating on social media clearly identify people. Their actions should be considered alongside hate legislation.

“This comes on the back of fans at several football matches in the Republic of Ireland mocking Her Majesty’s passing.

“I call for leadership from the nationalist and republican elected representatives in South Down.

“Whilst people all over the world mourn the passing of our Head of State, a family also mourn a mother, grand-mother and great-grand-mother. It is time for leadership. Such hatred should be rejected.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police have received a report of a video circulating on social media, involving an incident in a licensed premises in Newcastle yesterday evening, Saturday 10 September. Enquiries are underway to establish if a crime has been committed.”