PSNI car with Belfast Pride logo spotted ahead of weekend’s main parade event

The words ‘police with pride’ are included on the side of the vehicle

A rebranded police car for pride in Belfast city centre (Photo by Ellie McAuley for Belfast Telegraph)

A new PSNI vehicle which has been rebranded for Belfast Pride has been spotted ahead of the city’s main parade on Saturday afternoon.

The special rainbow livery can be seen running along the side of the vehicle, with the words “police with pride” also included.

The Belfast Pride parade takes place from 1pm and will run until 3pm.

In 2017, uniformed PSNI officers took part in the city’s parade for the first time in its history, when previously officers had taken part but not in uniform.

Since then, the service has been more visibly represented at the event each year.

The PSNI has been contacted for a response.