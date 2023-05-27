PSNI believe they are ‘on cusp’ of breaking John Caldwell shooting case

Detectives have trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to build a story of the killers’ movements.

Cops believe they’re on the cusp of breaking the John Caldwell attempted murder case.

A flurry of arrests and the release of CCTV images of the alleged killers’ movements have heightened hopes of a breakthrough.

PSNI sources have told the Sunday World there is growing confidence that charges will be laid in the near future.

It comes as 11 people are arrested in County Tyrone over the attempted murder of the senior detective.

Police released new CCTV footage and photographs of vehicles they believe were used in the attack.

It is the latest breakthrough in a case that has captured the attention of the country.

Detectives have trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to build a story of the killers’ movements.

The arrests come as DCI Caldwell was seen in public for the first time since the February attack.

He had a private meeting with King Charles during the monarch’s visit to the Province before attending a garden party at Hillsborough Castle.

Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot while putting footballs into his car at a sports complex in Omagh on February 22.

Police said nine men and two women, aged between 21 and 72, were detained under the Terrorism Act on Friday morning.

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Corrigan said the search and arrest operation in Omagh and Coalisland in County Tyrone marked a "significant development" in the investigation.

The shooting, which happened in front of school children, was widely condemned by political figures across Northern Ireland and beyond.

On Friday, police said three vehicles they believed were used by the gunmen were spotted travelling in convoy on the Drumnakilly Road in the direction of Omagh in the hours before the attack.

Seven of those arrested on Friday had been previously detained in relation to the shooting, Mr Corrigan added.

Police in new appeal for information over John Caldwell shooting

Det Ch Insp Caldwell was discharged from hospital in April and police said he had since given his account of events to investigators.

He was visited by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his treatment and on Wednesday met King Charles ahead of his first public appearance since the shooting at Hillsborough Castle.

"I am delighted that John is on the road to recovery and was able to attend a garden party this week hosted by the King and Queen," Det Ch Supt Eamonn Corrigan said.

"Now we have to make sure we bring those vile individuals who tried to murder him to justice.

Officers believe the dissident republican group the New IRA may have acted with an organised crime gang to carry out the attack, which left the detective chief inspector with life-changing injuries.

Twenty-one people have been arrested and questioned in total since the beginning of the investigation.

No-one has been charged.

Police have previously said two Ford Fiesta cars they believe were used in the attack had been bought in Ballyclare and Glengormley in County Antrim in the weeks before the attack.

They were later found destroyed after the shooting.

Detectives have since identified a third vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz C-Class, which they believed was used as an operational vehicle both