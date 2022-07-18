PSNI apprehend pot bellied pig running amok in Co Down
The PSNI have said they responded to a call late on Sunday evening after a pot-bellied pig was found running around a road near Ballylesson, Co Down.
Taking to social media website Twitter, the account of Police South Belfast tweeted photographs of their bizarre call showing an officer alongside the ‘pigpetrator’ saying the animal was apprehended and returned safely to its owner.
According to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the keeping of pot-bellied pigs has “become a popular pastime in recent years” in Northern Ireland.
They say the most popular breeds include Vietnamese pot bellies, Kunekunes and micro-pigs and add pigs must always be sourced within NI from an already registered holding in order to comply with the current legislation.
