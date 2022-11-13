PSNI and ‘five ambulances’ at ‘large altercation’ at Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh

Guests have said that they are unable to check into their rooms as a result of the incident

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen

Police are at the scene of a ‘large altercation’ at the Lough Erne resort in Co Fermanagh.

There are reportedly five ambulances and numerous PSNI cars are currently in attendance at the five-star hotel in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen.

It has been alleged that a "large brawl" took place at the resort on Sunday afternoon, with claims that a number of people have been injured.

Guests have said that they are unable to check into their rooms as a result of the incident.

The Lough Erne resort has been contacted for comment.

