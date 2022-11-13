'large brawl' | 

PSNI and ‘five ambulances’ at ‘large altercation’ at Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen

Niamh CampbellBelfast Telegraph

Police are at the scene of a ‘large altercation’ at the Lough Erne resort in Co Fermanagh.

There are reportedly five ambulances and numerous PSNI cars are currently in attendance at the five-star hotel in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen.

It has been alleged that a "large brawl" took place at the resort on Sunday afternoon, with claims that a number of people have been injured.

Guests have said that they are unable to check into their rooms as a result of the incident.

The Lough Erne resort has been contacted for comment.

More details to follow.


