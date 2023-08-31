Provo priest Fr Patrick Ryan should stand trial says IRA victims campaigner

‘If the state is continuing to go after army veterans like Soldier F then there’s no reason why it shouldn’t go after IRA men like Father Patrick Ryan’

The Padre chronicles Fr Ryan's role in arming the IRA with Libyan money

South Armagh-based cleric Pastor Barrie Halliday says the 94-year-old former Pallottine Order priest should be extradited from his bolthole in the Republic of Ireland.

And he wants PSNI detectives to quiz Ryan about the contents of a new book by award-winning BBC Spotlight reporter Jennifer O’Leary.

The Padre – The True Story Of The Irish Priest Who Armed The IRA With Gaddafi’s Money lifts the lid on Ryan’s remarkable role as an IRA fixer who jetted around the globe in pursuit of bombing perfection.

And following the launch of the book in Belfast this week – and the startling revelations it contains – Pastor Halliday is demanding immediate police action.

He said: “If the state is continuing to go after army veterans like Soldier F then there’s no reason why it shouldn’t go after IRA men like Father Patrick Ryan.

“He should be extradited immediately and brought north to stand trial. The aftermath of his life’s work is all around us.

The Padre chronicles Fr Ryan's role in arming the IRA with Libyan money

“In Jennifer O’Leary’s new book, not only does Ryan tell us what he did for the IRA, he also tells us how proud he felt about doing it.”

Pastor Halliday added: “Age should not be a barrier to a murder charge. Murder is murder and Ryan was up to his neck in it.”

By his own admission in The Padre, Fr Ryan played major roles in the pre-planning of a number of headline-grabbing IRA atrocities:

Four members of the Household Cavalry died along with seven of the regiment’s horses when, in 1982, the IRA detonated a timing device bomb in London’s Horse Guards Parade.

The aftermath of the Hyde Park bomb

And two hours later, seven Royal Green Jackets musicians lost their lives and 24 were injured when an IRA bomb rocked the bandstand during a free concert for the public in Regent’s Park.

Tipperary-born Fr Ryan also supplied some of the technology the IRA used in the infamous Brighton bomb, which killed five people during the Tory Party conference in 1984.

At her book launch in Belfast this week, Jennifer O’Leary said Ryan had no qualms about his decision to turn his back on the priesthood in order to become a top IRA aide.

“His only regret is that he hadn’t been more effective,” she said.

For 20 years, Fr Ryan was a key figure for the IRA on the international stage.

Pastor Barrie Halliday

He managed to stay one step ahead of the intelligence agencies and when eventually detained, he evaded extradition to the UK in a controversial case in 1988.

He once famously told the BBC he was “one hundred per cent’’ involved in IRA bomb-making.

The new book is the detailed account of a career in international terrorism.

Based on the back of years of meetings and interviews between the author and the clergyman, it is the story of one man’s war against the British state.

The aftermath of the Brighton bomb

It portrays a ruthless man who was wholly committed to the paths he chose in life — in the first instance to join the priesthood, travelling to the missions in east Africa where he worked in Tanganyika, and then as an impassioned physical force Irish republican.

His return to Ireland from Africa in 1969 coincided with the outbreak of the Troubles and it awoke a deeply-held republicanism instilled in him by his mother.

“He is a man of contradictions, he went to east Africa in the pursuit of something positive. Had he stayed none of this would have happened,” said Jennifer.

“He is the sort of character that whatever he applies himself to he does it wholeheartedly, I would say resourcefulness and cunning are his chief traits.”

Ryan’s role on behalf of the IRA was known only to an elite few. IRA bomb-makers carefully constructed increasingly sophisticated devices without ever knowing that a one-time priest, a so-called man of God, had sourced their key component: the Memo Park timer.

The gadget designed by Ryan was adopted by the IRA as a reliable and accurate bomb detonation timer, with devastating results.

The component was used in the Brighton bomb in 1984. It was planted under a bath in a room at the Grand Hotel and timed to go off late at night when members of Thatcher’s government and Tory party were in their beds.

He sourced microswitches in Colonel Gaddafi’s Libya, shipping them home to a grateful IRA who put them to devastating use.

It’s impossible to say how many deaths the IRA’s priest was either directly or indirectly involved in.

“In writing the book I was conscious it will cause as much distress as interest which is why I’ve detailed the many awful tragedies caused by the IRA throughout the Seventies and Eighties,” said Jennifer.

“His involvement, as a Catholic priest, will also be very hurtful to many people.”