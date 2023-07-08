Private documents reveal tensions between Belfast council and business chiefs over Primark fire

Just days after the fire, Belfast City Council announced that a safety cordon around the Royal Avenue building could be in place for at least four months

Primark Fire...Arial views showing the aftermath of the fire in the Bank Buildings - Primark Belfast - August 29th 2018 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Suzanne Wylie has been appointed Chief Executive of the new Belfast Council.

Newly-released documents reveal the behind-the-scenes tensions between council and business chiefs over the fallout from the devastating 2018 Primark fire in Belfast.

Just days after the fire, Belfast City Council announced that a safety cordon around the Royal Avenue building could be in place for at least four months.

However, this plan was criticised by Belfast Chamber of Commerce, who said such a long-term cordon would have a “seriously detrimental effect” not only on the businesses in the immediate vicinity of the destroyed Primark building but on the entire city.

Confidential documents obtained by the Sunday World reveal that as well as issuing a public statement against the proposed duration of the cordon, the chamber also privately involved its legal representatives in the dispute with the council.

The fire which engulfed the Primark building on the afternoon of August 28, 2018 was one of the biggest disasters to hit Belfast in years.

It was the best-known store in Belfast’s city centre and attracted a huge amount of shoppers to the area.

After the fire broke out in the upper levels of the historic building, hundreds of shoppers and employees were evacuated from the premises.

Despite the best efforts of firefighters, the flames quickly spread throughout the building and there were fears it would collapse into the surrounding streets.

However, after a long and difficult battle, the fire was eventually extinguished on August 31.

A huge cordon had been put in place around the building and a large number of surrounding businesses had to close.

Once the fire had been put out, the process of deciding whether the building could be saved and what the impact would be on surrounding businesses could begin.

Belfast City Council took the lead in this massive operation.

Through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request, the Sunday World has obtained a wide range of correspondence between council officials and other organisations in the days following the fire.

The documents give a fascinating insight into the behind-the-scenes response to the disaster.

The length of time the cordon would be in place was one of the key talking points in the hectic days after the fire.

On September 5, the council issued a statement which said the cordon was likely to be in place for “a minimum of four’ months”.

This went down like a lead balloon with business representatives, including the chamber of commerce.

As well as issuing a public statement on September 5 calling on the council to find an “urgent alternative” to such a lengthy closure, the chamber also instructed their legal representatives to write to the council.

The FoI documents show that a letter was sent by email the following day from the Belfast-based law firm, MKB Law, to the council’s chief executive, Suzanne Wylie, on behalf of the chamber.

The legal letter requested a wide range of documents from the council in relation to the Primark fire.

These included correspondence between the council and Primark, the Fire Authority of Northern Ireland and Translink.

On behalf of the Belfast chamber, MKB also asked for minutes of the council’s internal meetings and meetings council officials had with other interested parties.

The list of requested documents included reports on the condition of the fire-damaged Primark building and reports on the damage caused to other buildings in the area.

It appeared the chamber was preparing for a legal battle with the council over the proposed four-month cordon. The emailed letter from MKB Law, which was sent at 9.46am on September 6, 2018, was obviously a surprise and of concern to Ms Wylie.

The newly-released council documents show she replied to MKB Law just a few minutes later at 9.55am.

“I am not sure this is the best way of taking this forward,” wrote Ms Wylie.

“Should we not be approaching this in partnership with a view to getting this sorted as soon as possible. I have asked my office to set up a meeting with the chamber first thing in the mornings (sic). I will ring you re this letter.”

At 12.25pm on the same day, a MKB Law representative, whose name has been redacted on the released documents, replied to the council chief executive.

“Naturally my client, the Chamber, wants to work in partnership with the Council,” the firm’s representative wrote.

“However, it seems to the Chamber that a decision to close Castle Place for four months during the most important trading period of the year is unreasonable in these circumstances.

“At this stage I have only asked you to share information with us and I presume that the Council has no objections to doing so.

“We would certainly welcome a meeting tomorrow and I look forward to receiving information of the date and time. In the meantime could you also confirm when the requested information will be available.”

The urgency of the situation was evident by the fact the proposed meeting between council and chamber officials on September 7 was brought forward to 5pm on September 6.

It appears the meeting quelled some of the tensions which existed between the two organisations.

On September 7, an email was shared among council officials outlining the “actions agreed” at the meeting.

This included the council would “review and continue to find opportunities” to take a “proactive” approach to sharing information with the chamber.

The chamber also said they were “supportive” of a joint taskforce being set up to include representatives from the chamber, the council and Primark.

It was also noted Ms Wylie had asked that “going forward” meetings with local traders are “joined up, to enable a productive partnership approach”.

The possibility of legal action against the council by the chamber was also removed as a result of the meeting.

As work continued to secure and restore the famous building, the safety exclusion zone in the area remained in place well into 2019.

It recently emerged the accidental fire was caused by heat from a blow torch left unattended during work on the building.

Two companies involved in the work have pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees at work. The companies admitted failing to ensure the safety of workers not in their employment.

Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Ltd, of Central Street, London, and AF Roofing, of Knocknastooka, Grange, Youghal, Co Waterford, were fined a total of £160,000.