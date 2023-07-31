Presbyterian Minister's wife says he will die ‘a broken man’ after affair rumours

His wife Ashley says he will die a broken man as she points an accusing finger at what she describes as powerful figures in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI), alleging they destroyed his life as a minister

Chemotherapy and stem cell surgery have failed to kill off blood and bone marrow cancer.

A few weeks ago Barry was told by doctors he had now reached end of life treatment.

His wife Ashley says he will die a broken man as she points an accusing finger at what she describes as powerful figures in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI), alleging they destroyed his life as a minister in 2017.

It was in June of that year that the Rev Barry Reid, then Presbyterian minister of Caledon and Minterburn churches in the Armagh Presbytery, was accused of having an affair with a member of his congregation.

A phone call summoned him to a meeting at his home with two senior church figures.

There’d been a phone call alleging Barry was having an affair. Barry was not told the name of the caller — so to him this serious accusation began and has remained an anonymous call.

“Are you having sex with this woman?” Barry says they repeatedly asked as they quizzed him about his whereabouts on specific dates and times.

It was not immediately obvious at the time, but this meeting was the beginning of the end of Barry’s life as a Presbyterian minister. Later it would be viewed by Barry, his wife and family friends as well as fellow clergymen as a baseless unchristian attack on Barry.

“I’m needing my faith more now, with the situation that my husband is in,” Mrs Reid said to the Sunday World last week.

“I’m thankful for the few people who have come on board and helped us and supported us with our friends. But unfortunately, I can’t say the church has ever done that or the Armagh Presbytery. Unfortunately none of them have ever had any interest or shown any care towards us.

“It’s absolutely cost him and the things that they say about my husband — there’s no evidence for anything and I want to just put it out there. I love my husband. He loves me, the family — Peter who’s 17 and Hannah who’s 14.”

Barry knew the woman he was accused of having the affair with — they were friends. He knew her family and was a frequent visitor to their family home.

Barry said he admitted lunching with the woman as she was involved in helping him with organising church services.

He says the church bosses told him that was “so stupid and silly of you. That looks so inappropriate”.

Barry was shocked and told them: “I wouldn’t be sitting in the middle of my village waving at all my parishioners through the window of the café if I had something to hide.”

Barry said they urged him to go on the sick, but he refused and they left.

That night Barry talked it over with his wife and wondered if he should he consider resigning to protect the woman he was accused of having the affair with. She also denied the affair.

Even though there was no evidence — just an anonymous call — Ashley believes her husband was hoodwinked into resigning over the false allegations.

Barry wrote a letter of resignation to the Armagh Presbytery which they collected from his home.

“I was naive,” he told me. “And looking back, very, very naive. Stupidity or naivety, I don’t know. There’s not much of a line between the two, but I just have this idea that the courts of the church are there for our protection and care, not to brutalise us, not to victimise us.

“I trusted that this will be worked out. I didn’t know what was going on, but it was a very stupid thing to do was to trust these people.”

Barry believed he had resigned as minister of Caledon and Minterburn churches but that he would still remain a Presbyterian minister — just one that did not at that moment have a church.

He said: “I thought I would still be a minister in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, but I just would be resigning from my work and those two congregations. I just didn’t know what was going on as they didn’t ever communicate with me. So there was no attempt at trying to sort it out, reconcile, set up a panel... in hindsight, the whole thing could have been fixed in 20 minutes.

“But it was nothing like that. And in fact, my wife and I then we got an email to say that they had taken advice from Belfast on the resignation note I had written. It wasn’t what they wanted, so he sent the wording that I was to use and in my own stupidity I wrote a second one that I had to deliver.”

What followed over the coming months was a continuation of Armagh Presbytery investigations. And even though no evidence of an affair was collected, resulting in no charges against Barry, he says the Armagh Presbytery began to say that Barry’s resignation was proof of his guilt.

The Armagh Presbytery even prevented Barry from taking up a new job with the Methodist Church in England by describing Barry as someone not worthy of the position of ‘minister without charge’.

That word ‘worthy’ was also used in a way that Barry says caused him most pain: “It’s just been a constant struggle. What was also sad was that in a report it was said that I’m not a worthy father or a worthy husband.

“What I thought was the magisterium of the church to say something like that of me, that’s what took the greatest toll, that’s what destroyed me as a man.” Mrs Reid said her husband was the victim of a malicious anonymous telephone call.

“And unfortunately, I’m afraid, he must also have annoyed some people who obviously have not been very interested in him continuing his role as minister. I think it’s a warning to anyone out there. It can also happen to you if the people don’t like them. Just be very, very careful.”

After leaving Armagh, Barry and his family joined the congregation of Abbots Cross Presbyterian Church in Newtownabbey.

His minister, Michael Rutledge, issued a strong statement of support: “Barry and his family are members in good standing of Abbots Cross Presbyterian church, and have been for the last three years. As their minister I feel PCI as a denomination has let them down badly,” the Rev Rutledge said.

As Barry puts it: “There was never any fairness to it. I had no right of reply, no evidence given, no witnesses.

“But they can manipulate anything and have no accountability. How do you say on a piece of paper that a man has an affair with a woman that’s not aware he’s having an affair with her? You do that because there is absolutely no accountability.”

Barry added: “I’m not some little voice in the wilderness.

“There’s a vast pool of people frightened, traumatised, bullied, scared to speak, a vast pool of people in the Presbyterian Church. And I have no doubt in my mind that you’ll be hearing from many of them after me, once someone has enough courage to speak out for those that are too traumatised or threatened to speak up.”

A spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said: “The Presbyterian Church in Ireland, being conscious of its obligations under the terms of the Data Protection Act 2018, is unable to reply to your questions.

“That being said, while PCI does not comment publicly on matters relating to individuals, it is clear that many of the pre-suppositions behind the questions you have put to us are inaccurate and give a wholly misleading impression.”