Posters claiming loyalist killer Billy Wright ‘was right’ appear on Shankill estate

Wright was vehemently anti-peace process, a view which saw him oversee a bitter sectarian murder campaign for the UVF and then LVF.

The ghost of loyalist mass killer Billy Wright is casting a shadow over the future of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

Disgruntled UVF members have hailed the memory of the loyalist martyr, who was murdered in jail in 1997.

Posters have appeared at locations across the Shankill estate lauding the former terror chief – believed to have been one of the most prolific sectarian killers in the history of the Troubles.

The ‘Billy Was Right – No Irish Sea Border’ posters have appeared in recent days but there has been much discussion in UVF circles about the legacy of the man dubbed ‘King Rat’, and in particular his opposition to the peace process.

There remains significant anger in loyalist communities that they were ‘sold a pup’ when convinced to back the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), which they believe has led to the position today where an Irish Sea border has been imposed as part of the Brexit agreement.

The appearance of the posters is in stark contrast to the glittering celebration of the GFA in Belfast last month.

Architects of the peace deal – including former US President Bill Clinton, Senator George Mitchell and ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair – gathered Queen’s University to celebrate a quarter of century of the process.

Billy Wright poster

Polling has suggested that were the Agreement set before the voting public today it would not pass because of a collapse in support within loyalism.

Earlier this year paramilitary umbrella group the Loyalist Communities Council – which represents the UVF, Red Hand Commando and UDA – withdrew its support of the GFA.

Insiders say there is still a simmering anger and, with the marching season round the corner, there are concerns over the potential for trouble.

“The loyalist community has had enough of getting the thin edge of the wedge,” a UVF source told us. “We forced the GFA through, without loyalism there would be no peace process.

Billy Wright in his coffin

“We [UVF] pressured our members to cast their vote in favour, people were beaten and in some cases forced out of the country because of their refusal to back GFA.

“We now know that was very badly wrong. If we knew then what was coming down the road – Northern Ireland’s position in the UK at risk, European laws still being forced on us, placing us outside the UK – there is no chance we would have backed the deal. Billy was right.”

In 1994, the UVF and other paramilitary groups had called ceasefires, something Wright vehemently argued against, stating it was a sell-out to Irish nationalists and republicans.

Police believe Billy Wright – murdered by the INLA in the Maze prison – was involved in at least 20 sectarian killings, but was never convicted for any.