Police station and homes evacuated amid security alert in Omagh, Co Tyrone
A car was reportedly been abandoned outside the station.
A police station and nearby homes have been evacuated after a report of a suspicious object in Omagh on Saturday night.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) released a security alert just before 11pm and have cordoned off the Derry Road area.
Police said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh following a report of a suspicious object in the area,” said a spokesperson.
“Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”
In February, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh.
He had been putting footballs into a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.
The detective survived the attack and police are trying to track down the offenders.
There is no suggestion the security alert and the shooting are linked.
