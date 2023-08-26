Police issue appeal after convicted murderer with links to Dublin goes on the run

McCabe who was convicted of murder in 1990 was on day release when he disappeared

A convicted murderer has gone on the run in Northern Ireland, police have said.

The PSNI is on the hunt for Thomas McCabe, who is unlawfully at large.

McCabe, who was sentenced to life for murder in 1990, was on day release from prison.

He was due to return on August 23 but has failed to so do.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “He is described as around 5' 8" tall, of medium build with short grey coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers.

“We believe he has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey.

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101.

"I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”