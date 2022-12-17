Police hunt personal trainer turned cocaine dealer over bail breaches

Six months ago the 39-year-old admitted having cocaine with intent to supply

Chris Djorjani had been due to be sentenced at Antrim Crown Court on Friday and while that was adjourned pending the outcome of a hair follicle test, the prosecution told the court “police are searching for the defendant” over alleged bail breaches.

Officers twice called to Djorjani’s bail address in Dromore “outside of curfew hours” but he was not there, said the prosecuting lawyer, adding that while the case was adjourned to Thursday, “it maybe that Mr Djorjani will have been arrested by then”.

Six months ago the 39-year-old admitted having cocaine with intent to supply on November 12 last year and the court heard how the offence arose when police stopped a Skoda Octavia on the Carnlough Road in Ballymena.

Although the car was owned by Djorjani, who is originally from Ballymena but who has been bailed to live on the Skeagh Road in Dromara, the tattooed dealer was in the passenger seat and when cops told him to stand to one side, he ran off through a field.

Constable Coyle told the court that Djorjani “dropped a package” which he immediately picked up. He then jumped over a stone wall into a field where he was arrested.

The officer told the court that as police noticed stones in the wall appeared to have been disturbed, a drugs dog was brought in and the £10,000 of cocaine was discovered.

“We have assessed that he is part of a drugs organised crime gang and has links to the South East Antrim UDA,” claimed the officer.