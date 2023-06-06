Police called to teen brawl at Co Down pier

Fights were reported to have broken out between several girls.

Police were called out after reports of young girls fighting at Warrenpoint Pier.

The PSNI said they were contacted about a large gathering of young people, many of whom were drinking alcohol, in the Dock Street area of the town on Saturday.

Once police arrived, the fighting had stopped.

However, videos circulating online show a number of girls fighting while crowds gathered around them.

In the footage, adults are seen trying to disperse the crowd and stop the fight.

Once at the scene, police advised those present to move elsewhere.

Local independent councillor Mark Gibbons expressed his horror at the events.

Police were called to the incident at Warrenpoint pier

“I have been sent a number of videos that show teenagers gathering, some drinking at Warrenpoint Pier on Saturday evening to watch mostly young girls beating lumps out of each other for the amusement of others as they hold up their phones and cheer them on,” he said.

Mr Gibbons felt some of the videos circulating are causing harm to young people and their loved ones and he believed some of those involved were not from the area.

“I also believe that a good amount of those in attendance travelled to Warrenpoint also to watch the madness unfold,” he added.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said police received a report on Saturday of a large gathering of young people, many of whom were drinking alcohol, in the Dock Street area.

"Fights were reported to have broken out amongst several girls in the area,” they said.

“Police attended the scene and engaged with those present. No anti-social behaviour was ongoing on arrival and no-one came forward to report that they had been assaulted.

“Police advised those present to move elsewhere and the majority did so.

"Two life-rings were missing from the pier area. One was later returned; however at this stage the other life-ring remains missing.”

The PSNI added that they will be “stepping up” patrols in Warrenpoint during the current hot weather and if anyone is found to be committing offences they will be dealt with “robustly”.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy needed hospital treatment after a fight involving up to 20 people at a Co Antrim train station.

The incident took place on one of the platforms at Ballymoney railway station on Saturday evening.

Police said a group was reported to be fighting on a train.

A glass bottle was thrown and the fighting spilled out onto a platform.

Several people were injured, including the 14-year-old, who was taken to hospital.

Three people have been cautioned by police.

Ulster Unionist councillor Darryl Wilson described it as a "gruesome assault" and said he was "beyond horrified at the footage".

A video circulating online appears to show an altercation, following which a group of young people begin continuously kicking a male while he is on the ground.

The male can be seen in the footage having his head repeatedly kicked.

Another video of the same scene shows a young person attempt to throw a large bin at a stationary train.