Police attacked with petrol bombs as Easter Rising parades get underway in Derry

Petrol bombs are thrown during an Easter commemoration event in Derry on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Masked youths set fire to wheelie bins in the Bogside area of Derry. Pic by Kevin Scott.

The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee march is currently underway in Derry (Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Police vehicles have been attacked with petrol bombs in Derry (Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Police have been attacked in Derry (Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs in Derry during the annual Easter Rising parades.

A number of petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at a PSNI Land Rover in the Creggan area on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, around 30 youths have set wheelie bins alight in the middle of the road of the Eastway area of Creggan, creating a roadblock.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said its officers were attacked during an un-notified Easter parade.

"No injuries have been reported at this time,” added the spokesperson. “We would appeal for calm.”

Images of the violence show a number of youths throwing petrol bombs at a PSNI Land Rover, which was installed with a CCTV camera.

Trouble flared as a parade in the city – organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee which has the support of Saoradh – made its way down Iniscarn Road.

The Irish tricolour and IRA signs line the parade route down Iniscarn Road and Iniscarn Crescent, which passes the local church.

Flags reading “Unfinished Business” and “Unfinished Revolution” containing the silhouettes of gunmen are also hanging from lamp posts.

At the city cemetery on Monday, a Republican delivering the oration told those gathered that it is not enough to shout “up the IRA, the important thing is to join the IRA”.

In response to footage of the attacks on police circulating on social media, UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Absolute wasters. Sent out to riot by men sitting in pubs acting the big lads. #NoGoingBack.”

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said: “These are kids with no memory or experience of the violence of 25 years ago and they’re being exploited and abused by people with no vision for the future.

“This is the real cost of failure. We have to do much better.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney expressed his “full support for the PSNI in the face of violent attacks”.

"So called dissident republicans have nothing to offer our society, north or south,” he wrote.

“A tiny minority of thugs seeking headlines, wanting to take Northern Ireland backwards.”

Alliance leader and former Justice Minister Naomi Long said “scenes of people born after the GFA attacking the police are utterly tragic”.

"They are being groomed by adults who have nothing to offer but misery and destruction,” she added.

"The people of Creggan deserve better. Solidarity with police.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton described it as a clear “coordinated attack” on the PSNI.

"The parade was illegal from the outset,” he said. “This reckless behaviour is an attempt to cause harm not only to PSNI officers but to our communities as well. There must be swift action to bring those responsible to justice.”

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong branded the violence as “disgraceful”.

"The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent,” she said.

“One side throws petrol bombs, trades in drugs, prostitution and criminality and the other side does exactly the same. Criminals.”

The Northern Ireland Policing Board issued a statement on its social media channels.

"Depressing to see the level of hate directed at officers this afternoon in Creggan,” it tweeted.

“Thankful that no one has been injured and that calm will be restored.”

Speaking ahead of Monday’s parade, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, said displays of paramilitary uniforms and shows of strength were expected, in addition to the illegal parades.

"We have very strong community intelligence coming forward in relation to Monday’s events and real concern that there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police," he said.