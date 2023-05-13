Pipe bomb left at front door of house in Newtownards, Co Down
‘The device, which has since been confirmed as viable, was successfully diffused by ATO’
A pipe bomb has been discovered at the front door of a property in Newtownards.
Officers were called out to the property in Ardmillan Crescent just before 11pm on Friday. A number homes were evacuated during the ongoing security alert, but residents have since been allowed to return.
Police are now working to establish a motive for the security alert.
Detective Sergeant Westbury said: "Police received a report shortly before 11pm that a pipe-bomb type device was discovered at the front of a property.
"Officers attended the scene and a cordon was put in place. A number of residents were also evacuated from their homes while ATO made the device safe.
"The device, which has since been confirmed as viable, was successfully diffused by ATO.
"A cordon remained in place until the early hours of Saturday morning, and residents who were evacuated have since been allowed to return home.
"We are working to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding what happened, and also identify who is responsible for this extremely reckless act."
Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.
