Pictured: Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair and murderer John ‘CoCo’ White party at Twelfth reunion

Johnny Adair with John White on the Shankill Road before they fled — © Richard Sullivan

John ‘CoCo’ White and Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair in Bolton over the Twelfth

The loyalist gangsters got together in Adair’s old stomping ground of Bolton – where Adair’ lived for 10 months after being pushed out of Northern Ireland in a bloody loyalist feud.

Their meeting comes despite ex-Shankill UDA godfather Adair (58) at one stage publicly slagging off convicted double-murderer White (72) as a “cowardly traitor.”

A source said about the pair’s knees-up: “Mad Dog and CoCo are hardly ever photographed together, and have had their differences, to say the least.

“But they got together in Bolton over the Twelfth for a reunion in the heatwave and had a laugh about the ‘good old days’.

“Most normal folk in Bolton would have no idea who these two old, tattooed baldies are, but they wouldn’t be happy these guys were hanging out in their town."

They went on: “Johnny hated it when he had to live there, and he despised White for not following him there to keep him company.”

The photo of the pair – smiling in a garden while sat on cushioned outdoor furniture, with Adair sporting a Rangers top and shades – was this week posted on social media but quickly deleted.

Adair used a jail interview to say he’d cut CoCo out of his life and accused him of being a spineless backstabber.

Mad Dog hit out when banged up in Maghaberry.

The jail cell chat with a Sunday newspaper came after it had been reported Adair’s former spin doctor White had offered to pay UDA bosses a fortune to secure his safe return to Northern Ireland.

Mad Dog foamed at the mouth: “I’ve heard he has offered to pay these gangsters £20,000 to get home, and if it is true, then shame on him… it is nothing but total cowardice. I would not pay any money to these gangsters to go home.

“People used to say that John White ruined me, but I am my own man, and I wouldn't let anyone run my life.

“John White and I were very close at one stage, but I fear he may now have turned his back on me.”

Adair’s then-wife Gina and their supporters became known as the ‘Bolton Wanderers’ when they fled to Bolton in February 2003 after being exiled from Northern Ireland with Mad Dog.

The thug’s bloodythirsty ‘C Company’ unit were pushed out after it warred with the rest of the UDA and murdered the terror outfit’s South East Antrim ‘brigadier’ John ‘Grug’ Gregg at the age of 46.

Adair spent 10 months living in Horwich, Bolton, between being released from jail and moving to his bolthole of Troon, Scotland, where he’s lived in exile for nearly 20 years.

Adair said the months he spent in the Greater Manchester town were hell as it was where Gina ditched him for her son’s then 24-year-old pal after he stood by her during a cancer battle.

He was also banned from taking his young daughter to school in the town because other parents were terrified of his reputation, and repeatedly warned by Special Branch his life was in danger from revenge attacks.

Mad Dog, freed from jail under the Good Friday Agreement, was blamed for sparking bloodshed in the Shankill and chucked back behind bars in 2000. Two years later he was released but the UDA feud saw him returned to prison within months.

He served two-thirds of a 16-year sentence for directing terrorism before being freed in January 2005.

Under Adair’s reign as C Company chief, up to 40 Catholics were killed and at least 20 deaths were attributed to him.

When asked how many murders he’d committed, Adair would smile and boast to reporters: “You’ll have to ask the police.”

Adair’s old pal White abandoned his luxury £300,000 house in Carrickfergus amid the 2003 loyalist feud, but refused to join the Shankill exiles in Bolton and later went to a secret hideaway in the Costa Del Sol.

White then returned to the Greater Manchester area after a short stay in Spain, and joined a religious group.

Adair ranted in his furious jail chat about his old partner in crime: “I have had no touch with him whatsoever, and neither has my family, nor people in Bolton. I just hope he really is a Christian.

“He may be trying to pull the wool over the eyes of these pimps and criminals, with his new Christian lifestyle – but if he is mocking the Lord, and he’s not genuine, then hell roast him.”

White is responsible for carrying out one of the most hellish murders of the Troubles.

Described by a judge as “the most horrific murder I have ever seen”, in 1973, he and a mob of UFF brutes shot and stabbed Catholic SDLP man Paddy Wilson (39) and his female Protestant pal Irene Andrews (29).

Paddy and Irene had their throats slit and the savage assault was also damned as a “frenzied attack – a psychotic outburst”.

When the victims’ mutilated corpses were discovered dumped in a quarry on the Hightown Road near Cavehill, Belfast, Paddy was found to have suffered 32 stab wounds and Irene 19.

White later claimed he led an assassination squad hell-bent on slaughtering a Catholic on the night of the killing.

He said Paddy and Irene weren’t planned targets and they came on them by accident.

Sentenced to life, but freed after 14 years in 1993, he expressed remorse for his crimes and became politically active in the UDP.

His posturing as a bespectacled “peace negotiator” came into question when he backed Adair.

White was the first to greet his pumped-up 5ft 3in pal on his release from the Maze prison in September 1999.

Last thought to be living in Salford, Greater Manchester, he holds a degree in social science.

White has claimed his wealth and property came from cannily investing proceeds of handicrafts he made in prison, and he’s kept horses and raised pot-bellied pigs at a former country retreat.

His riches have come under scrutiny by government investigators, with speculation the Assets Recovery Agency was interested in his affairs.