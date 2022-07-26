Pictured: Ex-top-cop Raymond Keith Lindsay convicted over child sex offences AGAIN

The disgraced ex-RUC Inspector has been committing child sex offences since the early 90’s – targeting kids as young as eight-years-old to abuse

This is remorseless ex-top-cop Raymond Keith Lindsay – recently convicted yet again for child sex offences – pictured for the first time in 30 years.

The disgraced ex-RUC Inspector has been committing child sex offences since the early 90’s – targeting kids as young as eight-years-old to abuse.

The shameless sex offender – who as recently as 2018 tried to lure an eight-year-old girl into a forest for sex – can’t seem to stop himself from committing serious sex crimes.

He started off when he was a staff officer to the Deputy Chief Constable of the RUC in the early 90’s during which he abused his position at RUC Headquarters in east Belfast by stopping schoolgirls, asking them if they needed help before abusing them.

His lifelong Sexual Offences Prevention Order, which prohibits Lindsay from entering amusement arcades and beaches, and from loitering in forest parks and caravan sites, was put in place in 2012 after the pervert was spotted hanging around Tollymore Park in Newcastle and Kilbroney Park in Rostrevor but that didn’t stop him trying to have sex with a child in Castlewellan Forest Park six years later.

Ex-RUC man Raymond Keith Lindsay

The 63-year-old has been at the abhorrent behaviour for so long the only image of him was taken when he was jailed back in 1994 for 16 sex offences, including gross indecency and indecent exposure having been arrested after high-speed chase through Belfast.

Recently it emerged Lindsay had pleaded guilty to 15 counts of making indecent images of a child and five of possessing prohibited images of a child at Dungannon Crown Court.

So we confronted Lindsay at his home in Dungannon to ask him why he won’t stop committing child sex offences.

The cocky ex-police officer tried to claim he wasn’t aware he’d pleaded guilty to the latest raft of offences.

“You made me jump there ringing the doorbell,” said Lindsay when he open the front door to us at his bungalow in the Killyman Road area of Dungannon on Wednesday.

Linsday seemed in good form for a man facing another trip back to prison and yet more public humiliation and embarrassment.

“The case isn’t over,” he said in affable mood when asked about his most recent offending. “Come back to me in September when it’s over.”

When we pointed out he had already pleaded guilty he said, “No not that I’m aware of. In fact I’m waiting to hear back from the court, I actually thought I’d get a call from them this morning.

“So the case isn’t over so don’t go making a big fuss about it. I’ll talk to you about it in September.”

In fact the well-practiced liar had pleaded guilty in person from his solicitors office last month and is now awaiting sentence.

When pushed about what makes him keep committing child sex offences and if he regrets destroying a promising career in the police he said he had “nothing more to say”.

Lindsay committed the most recent offences on various dates between 2016 and 2018.

A defence barrister told Dungannon Crown Court he had received a report from the Public Prosecution Service into the offences, and as a result requested the charges were put to Lindsay again.

Appearing by video-link from his solicitor’s office, Lindsay admitted 15 counts of making indecent images of a child and five of possessing prohibited images of a child, pleading guilty to each count in turn.

The change in position came just a week before he was scheduled to stand trial.

Judge Brian Sherrard QC ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared with sentencing expected to take place in a few weeks.

He also ordered Lindsay to sign the Sex-Offender’s Register, the duration of which will be decided at sentencing,

Lindsay was remanded on continuing bail of £500.

Just under three years ago he was jailed for trying to lure a child into woods at Castlewellan Forest Park on 26 July 2018.

The victim, who was on a camping holiday with her family, was walking with her four-year-old sibling and became aware Lindsay was following them.

Although unknown to her, he engaged in conversion asking her age.

On replying she was 8 he said, “You’re too young.”

Lindsay then enquired if a priest came to her school but she didn’t reply.

He then asked the girl if she would like to take off her underwear.

She refused and he persisted in asking if she wanted to come into the woods and he would take off his underwear and show her his genitals.

The child hurried her sibling and away, reporting what occurred to her mother, who raised the alarm while pervert Lindsay cycled into the woods.

The Park Ranger was also alerted who discovered a white van on the site. This was registered to Lindsay who was arrested at his home that night but claimed “Not to have left the house all day.”

He then said he had taken his mother to Banbridge for lunch, but she denied being with him at all.

When this was put to Lindsay he contended his mother had “memory problems” thereafter providing no comment.

Raymond Keith Lindsay pictured in 1994

The court heard as a result of arrest for these matters Lindsay, who had been released from prison for similar offending in 2016, was recalled to serve out the remainder of his sentence

An application for parole was refused.

Defence counsel conceded there are very relevant convictions on record, the first in 1993.

Lindsay, it was heard, is highly intelligent, performing well at school and university. He joined the RUC in 1988, quickly moving up the scale and becoming an inspector in 1993.

But shortly after attaining this rank, he was arrested for his first sexualised offending.

He was jailed and on release a similar incident occurred in 1996 for which he was also jailed.

On release there was again further offending in 2012 with Lindsay serving another prison sentence, from which he was released in October 2016.

Defence counsel said it was difficult to know how someone of his client’s intelligence and achievement “Could have crashed like this.”

The judge on that occasion remarked, “Probably something to do with offending against children.”

The defence said when pressed on his mindset at the time of the latest offending Lindsay claimed, “I was in desperation … I didn’t care anymore … I thought I’d be better off in prison.”

A court was later told Lindsay used his position as an RUC Inspector to target vulnerable victims. He would approach schoolgirls and ask them did they needed help, before abusing them.

On other occasions, he would sit half-naked in his car with a pornographic magazine at his side, beckon girls over and expose himself.

A prosecution lawyer said when he was jailed the policeman paedophile never expressed any "remorse, regret or concern for his victims".

While on day release from Magilligan Prison in 1996, Lindsay was convicted of assaulting a woman in Co Monaghan and stealing her clothes.

Lindsay will be sentenced later this year for the indecent images case.

Steven.moore@sundayworld.com