Photos show dissident republican leader Thomas Ashe Mellon lead Easter event in Belfast

In 2019, a BBC Spotlight programme alleged Mellon was in the leadership of the New IRA, who were behind the recent attempted murder of senior PSNI officer John Caldwell.

A Petrol bombs is thrown during an Easter commemoration event in Derry on Monday (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Dissident republican leader Thomas Ashe Mellon led an Easter commemoration event in Belfast over the weekend, our exclusive photos show.

Mellon, a leading member of anti-agreement Saoradh party – the political wing of the New IRA – walked in front of a colour party at Saturday’s parade which was organised by the National Republican Commemoration Committee.

​In the same year, Mellon was of 11 men convicted of taking part in an illegal republican parade in Derry.

There was a heavy police presence at Saturday’s parade, details of which were notified to the Parades Commission, but the event passed off peacefully.

However, police fears of trouble at a separate and illegal republican commemoration event in Derry on Monday were realised.

Officers in a PSNI Land Rover came under attack in the Creggan area of the city on Monday afternoon.

Around 30 youths set wheelie bins alight in the middle of the road of the Eastway area to create a roadblock a short time later.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard described the violence as “incredibly disheartening”.

"As the parade was un-notified, police were in attendance with a proportionate policing operation,” he said.

“Sadly, before the parade even started, we observed young people in the vicinity making petrol bombs to throw at police,” he added.

Last week, the PSNI said they had “strong community intelligence” which indicated there were plans to use the Easter Monday event in the Creggan area of the city to draw police officers into “serious public disorder”.

Saoradh colour party held their Easter commemoration on Saturday

A large number of events marking the 1916 Easter Rising were held over the weekend by republicans.

Under legislation, organisers must notify the Parades Commission about a parade at least 28 days in advance.

While details of the majority of the parades were supplied to the Commission, the organisers of Easter Monday’s parade in Derry, a group called the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, had not done so.

There was no notification of the Derry parade on the Parade Commission’s website on Saturday and a commission spokesperson told the Sunday World they had not received any late notices in relation to the event.

At a corresponding event in Derry last year on Easter Monday, police vehicles were attacked with petrol bombs at the entrance to the cemetery.

Last year’s event was organised by the National Republican Commemoration Committee, which organises events on behalf of Saoradh.

Organisers of last year’s event had notified the Parades Commission, who imposed a number of conditions on the event.

Speaking last Thursday, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said displays of paramilitary uniforms and shows of strength were expected to be part of this year’s parade.

“We have very strong community intelligence coming forward in relation to Monday’s events and real concern that there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police,” he said.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard, said police were aware of two parades scheduled to take place in Derry on Easter Monday – in Rosemount in the morning and in Creggan in the afternoon.

“Organisers of parades are legally required to give formal notification of their intentions ahead of such events,” he said. “Unfortunately, as of today, Thursday, the organisers have not done this. Consequently, both of these events are un-notified and will, therefore, automatically commit criminal offences if they go ahead un-notified.

“We’ve been engaging with key community representatives in advance of both of these events and we encourage the organisers to consider submitting the required documentation to the Parades Commission as there is still time to do so.

“As a police service, we have a professional duty to take steps to prevent offences from occurring, to maintain the peace and keep people safe.

“It is our intention to police these events proportionately on the day. However, if both events are un-notified that will require a larger police presence and operation than had these events been notified and legal.

“An evidence-gathering operation will be in place in the city as these events take place, after which we will review any evidence gathered to identify any offences that may be committed.”

Some local sources described the statements by the senior PSNI officers as “unhelpful”.

In a social media post in response to the officers’ comments, a spokesperson for the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee said they planned a “dignified” Easter commemoration which they said would last “less than an hour”.

“There is no need for the Crown forces to be in the estate, either in their armoured jeeps or covertly,” the spokesperson said.

“Any violence that occurs on Easter Monday will be the responsibility of the Crown forces.

“While the Crown forces have been on a charm offensive lately with community workers, we would urge those community workers who met with republicans – and agreed with our analysis regarding the commemoration on how it can conclude peacefully and with respect – to tell the Crown forces they are not wanted in the area, nor are they needed in the area and that their presence will only bring conflict.”