Pervert back in court over breaching sex order more than 100 times

The 48-year-old, from Ballynahinch Road in Hillsborough, is said to have committed the offences between November 2022 and February 28 this year

A pervert has been accused of breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) more than 100 times in four months.

Andrew George Tinsley is alleged to have broken the terms by visiting 134 libraries and using computers without the prior approval of his risk manager.

The 48-year-old, from Ballynahinch Road in Hillsborough, is said to have committed the offences between November 2022 and February 28 this year.

Belfast Magistrates Court was told Tinsley visited seven libraries in November, 41 in December, 57 in January and 29 in February.

A prosecution lawyer told Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes that while the case would be proceeding to an indictment at the Crown Court, the necessary papers had yet to be filed.

Tinsley was freed on bail and the case was adjourned until August 30.

For a judge to impose a SOPO, they must be satisfied it’s necessary and proportionate, because it places strict restrictions on a defendant’s life.

This includes where they live, work, where they can go and how they access the internet, if at all.