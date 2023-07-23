Perv awaiting sentencing for harassing woman from prison charged with ‘breaching order’

Walsh was jailed for twice abducting a teenage girl

A pervert awaiting sentence for harassing a woman from prison has been charged with breaching his sexual offences prevention order (SOPO).

Dale Walsh is alleged to have stayed overnight at an address in Portavogie without prior approval from his designated risk manager on June 17 and 18.

None of the facts were opened at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Walsh was granted bail but will remain in custody until he can meet certain terms.

The 28-year-old has already admitted harassing a woman between October and November 2021.

Walsh, who lives at a hostel in Belfast, also confessed to a breach of his SOPO in 2021 after failing to tell a new partner about his past.

Previous hearings were told he used a false name when he began the relationship with the woman, who had no idea he was a convicted sex offender.

When Walsh was arrested for that breach, he tried to smash his unauthorised mobile phone, even though it was the phone he was allowed to have.

When officers examined the device, they uncovered the relationship and Walsh was remanded into custody.

That did not stop him from committing further offences, and he bombarded his girlfriend with letters from prison.

Walsh was jailed for twice abducting a teenage girl.

He has a litany of Sopo breaches on his record — as many as 14.

The case was adjourned until next month.

He will be sentenced for harassment in September.