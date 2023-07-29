Pensioner says she is being hassled by cops for driving too slow on mobility scooter

The mother of two bought her mobility bike to get around until she gets surgery, but she’s had to get used to angry drivers hurling abuse.

Kate Christy has been driven off the road after years of abuse about her mobility scooter, she said this week.

The 65-year-old says some drivers don’t hold back if they believe she’s holding them up.

And the cruel remarks have become so bad she rarely goes further than her local shop.

Kate, from Portadown in Co Down, is waiting for knee and hip replacements and walking any further than a short distance causes her agonising pain.

The mother of two bought her mobility bike to get around until she gets surgery, but she’s had to get used to angry drivers hurling abuse.

She says few realise she has every right to be on the road — the bike is completely road legal.

Read more Pregnant garda marked down in interview for detective post wins €10k compo

But she’s even been pulled over by police while driving around the town.

“The cops never leave me alone. They pulled me at Craigavon Hospital and went around all the tyres, the horn, the hazard lights,” says Kate.

“I got told off for having my Alsatian on the seat because they said it’s a heavy load, but it’s nothing to do with them if I have an elephant on the back.

“In the town I’ve had people shouting at me to ‘get that thing off the road’, but I pay tax and insurance to drive it on the road, and I wouldn’t drive it on the footpath because it’s too big.

“I’ve as much right to be on the road as they do.”

The former machinist reveals she’s fought back against some of her abusers and says she’s no slower than some cyclists.

“I followed a girl who shouted at me to get off the road, but the bike only goes so fast, and I lost her.

“But I got one young fella and told him what I’d do if he ever shouted at me again. I wouldn’t be rude to anyone but when someone starts shouting at you, you don’t sit back and take it.”

She’s blasted critics who assume the government is picking up the bill for her mode of transport and says no one ever stops to think why she needs it.

Kate is currently receiving consultant care for issues with her hip, and says she’ll need surgery in the future.

“People see me and think I get the bike for nothing, but I pay for it all myself and I pay to drive it on the road. It costs me £140 a month, not that it’s anyone’s business.

“I got the bus on Sunday and when I got off it, I only had to walk a wee bit, but I was in so much pain I started to stagger and lost my balance. Anyone looking at me would think I was drunk.

“The pain in my hip was unbelievable. No one knows what’s in front of them and the people shouting at me never know if they’ll need help with their mobility.”

Kate says she’s determined to stay mobile but tends to stay close to home now rather than face further abuse.

“It’s got so bad I hardly ever go out. There is a wee shop near me where the stuff is dearer, so it costs me extra to shop there but the Tesco and Asda are further away,” she says.

She also has a plan for her ultimate journey on her beloved bike.

“When I’m an old pensioner I’ll still be on it, and I’ve told my family when I die they don’t need a hearse, they can just put the box on the bike,” says Kate.