road tragedy | 

Passenger dies and driver ‘critical’ after Co Tyrone crash

Two people were hospitalised after a white Mercedes GLA 200 crashed on the Curr Road in Omagh shortly before 11.30am on Friday.

A passenger involved in a car crash in Co Tyrone has died (Niall Carson/PA)

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A passenger involved in a car crash in Co Tyrone has died from their injuries two days later, police said.

Two people were hospitalised after a white Mercedes GLA 200 crashed on the Curr Road in Omagh shortly before 11.30am on Friday.

A passenger in the car has died from their injuries while the driver remains in a critical condition.

The road has since reopened for traffic.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 659 of 21/07/23.”


Today's Headlines

More Northern Ireland

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos