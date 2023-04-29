Owner who subjected his dog to ‘unforgivable suffering’ for 18 months is jailed

The family pet, a 14-year-old Collie called Harley, was riddled with cancer

A self-proclaimed animal lover who left his own dog to suffer with agonising cancer for 18 months was finally put behind bars this week.

Sentencing 61-year-old arrogant Francis Orr at Antrim County Appeal Court on Friday, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC said his supposedly loved family, “was subjected to unforgivable suffering” in its last months.

Remorseless Orr was jailed for six months and banned from keeping animals ever again.

As revealed in the Sunday World last December Orr had promised vets he would bring the dog back to be put down after his kids had had a chance to say goodbye but he never returned and the dog continued to suffer in horrendous pain.

The family pet, a 14-year-old Collie called Harley, was riddled with cancer which had spread throughout its body and had required surgery on an abscess as far back as 2019 but Orr refused, and it became infected.

Affirming the six month sentence handed to Orr by a previous judge who described the case as “one of the worst” he had dealt with, she told the 61-year-old that in fact “I gave serious thought” to increasing his jail sentence.

It is never easy to take the brave decision to have a much loved pet put to sleep and “it is often said that such a decision is the last good turn that you can do for an old pal,” said Judge McCormick but she added that for selfish Orr, “you prioritised your view of things and your opinion over the needs of your dog.”

Harley the Collie

Orr, from Carn Drive in Newtownabbey, appeared in the dock for his sentencing hearing after a bench warrant for his arrest was executed earlier this week and he was remanded into custody.

It was the third time that a judge had to issue a warrant for Orr’s arrest following multiple nonattendances at court.

He didn’t even show up for his contest last November when District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted him in his absence of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog on 8 March 2021.

At the initial sentencing hearing last December, DJ Broderick described the case as “one of the worst that I have encountered for a dog owner not treating their animal properly,” imposing a six-month sentence and lifetime ban on keeping any animal.

Orr lodged an appeal against the sentence and was released on bail.

During that time Orr was confronted by the Sunday World at his home where he claimed unconvincingly that he “loves animals”.

Orr throughout his court hearings denied he did anything wrong and told the court the dog was not suffering.

And when confronted by the Sunday World he doubled-down on his defiance saying, “I loved that dog for 14 years. I’m not a cruel man.

“Nobody knew that dog like I did. We knew it only had a couple of months left to live but it wasn’t limping or in pain. It was still going on four miles walks with me every morning at 6.30 before I went to work.”

Francis Orr confronted by Sunday World reporter Steven Moore

And the cruel dog owner even had the temerity to slam the authorities for “killing” his dog.

“They robbed us of the last couple of months with Harley. We knew he wasn’t suffering, he wasn’t crying or whining and then they came and took him away and killed him.

“It was very distressing for the whole family. We don’t know what his last moments were like. They robbed us of that.”

But that’s not the view the council, the police and the court took and on Friday Orr’s shocking behaviour came home to roost as he was led away to start his six-month jail sentence at Maghaberry Prison.

The court was told on Friday how Harley needed surgery but Orr failed to get the dog any help.

Even with vets explaining that Harley was suffering, Orr still refused to have Harley put to sleep but the Collie was seized on foot of a warrant and when he was examined by a welfare officer, he was put to sleep and his suffering brought to an eventual end.

“The abscess had burst causing an infection,” said the lawyer, explaining that a further examination of Harley revealed that cancer had spread throughout his body and his “chronic condition had caused long term suffering.”

The PPS counsel submitted that “the length of time that the dog was suffering is one of the most aggravating factors” in the shocking case.

Despite Harley barely eating or drinking, the mass tripling in size, erupting, ulcerating, being sore to the touch and giving off a “foul smell,” Orr still had the attitude that he knew best and “would bring him to the vets only when he thought it was ready,” said the judge.

Turning to the animal ban, the judge told Orr given his behaviour towards Harley, “I have no hesitation in imposing a lifetime ban on you from keeping or owning or being in charge of the care of any animal.”