Out for blood: ‘Psycho soldier’ who got away with murdering innocent Belfast teen

This is the “psychopath soldier” who literally got away with murder, a court concluded this week.

A coroner concluded that Lance Corporal John Ross MacKay had shot dead “entirely innocent” teenager Leo Norney in 1975.

At a fresh inquest, Coroner Patrick McGurgan also ruled the shooting was a “deliberate act”, that MacKay had been on a mission to “waste someone” that night and that fellow soldiers made false claims of being attacked to cover up what MacKay had done.

But the Black Watch soldier died in 2015 and went to his grave never having to face justice for the cowardly killing of Leo.

It emerged MacKay “posed a risk to the public”, according to the coroner, because he had served time in prison for a violent offence before he shot Leo Norney dead.

Most importantly, the coroner confirmed what the family of Leo Norney have always known – that the 17-year-old from Turf Lodge was “entirely innocent”.

But the ruling also confirms a letter sent by a squaddie pal of MacKay to the sister of Leo Norney was true.

The letter was sent to Alice Moore in 2016 – a year after the killer soldier passed away – and claimed to be from a former Black Watch colleague of John MacKay’s.

In that letter, postmarked as being sent from Edinburgh, the soldier spoke of being “plagued” by Leo’s death and of having known who the alleged gunman was for four decades.

He wrote that man he names as John ‘Jackie’ MacKay was a “drunken psychopath” who was clearly “out to get someone” on the night Leo was shot.

The anonymous soldier also claimed the patrol’s assertion they had come under attack was a lie.

All of this was confirmed by the coroner on Friday at Leo Norney’s second inquest, after the first one in 1975 had recorded an open verdict.

In the anonymous soldier’s letter, he says that the Black Watch fired shots into the sky in order to simulate incoming gunfire, giving the patrol free reign to attack.

The soldier also reveals the incredible coincidence that MacKay, died on September 13 2015 – precisely 40 years to the day after he’d murdered Leo.

The ex-squaddie went on to paint a picture, in shocking detail, of how MacKay had just arrived back from Scotland drunk after R&R before Leo died.

He alleged that MacKay had been drinking on his way back to Fort Monagh in west Belfast, where the writer says he was stationed with MacKay, and demanded to go on patrol.

This was against Army regulations, but the soldier says the other squaddies in the barracks gave MacKay a “wide berth and for good reason”.

“The section lived in fear of Cpl MacKay and if he said ‘jump’ – they jumped,” he wrote.

“He would have had to stand down whoever was tasked to lead that patrol in his place.

“That’s when alarm bells should have been ringing. Leo was shot and killed only hours after Cpl MacKay returned from his R&R.”

On Friday the coroner said the other soldiers with MacKay shot into a Mini car and gave false accounts of what happened out of fear of him to cover up what happened.

He was also critical of the Ministry of Defence, saying Mr MacKay had been convicted of a violent offence and served time in prison prior to the killing of Mr Norney, adding the soldier posed a risk to the public.

“I am satisfied that the deceased Leo Norney was an innocent young man who happened to find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time walking home from a night out and was shot dead by Lance Corporal MacKay, who planned to waste someone that very evening and expressed his thought to others in the patrol,” he said.

Counsel for the Norney family, Fiona Doherty KC, described the findings as “devastating” and thanked the coroner.

In a statement read after the coroner made his ruling on Friday, Linda Norney, the victim’s niece, said the family welcomed the inquest’s findings.

She added the Army’s narrative of the night Mr Norney was killed has been “exposed as deceit and lies”.

“Leo was only a boy of 17,” she said. “Leo was not armed. He did not pose a threat to anyone. He was shot in cold blood and his shooting is unjustified.

“However, the British Army did not just kill Leo. They also murdered his good name.

“Later that night, after the soldiers returned to their base, they concocted a false story which blackened Leo’s name for almost 50 years. They said that Leo was a gunman and that Leo had opened fire on them.”

MacKay was a notorious rogue soldier who was later convicted and jailed for planting ammunition in cars in a brazen attempt to falsely incriminate innocent people.