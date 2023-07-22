One legged heroin addict who stole single trainer escapes jail time

Le Blanc’s other theft occurred at Sainsbury’s on January 29 where he stole three bottles of whiskey worth £79

A one-legged heroin addict who stole a single running shoe has narrowly escaped going to jail.

Instead wheelchair-bound Wilfred Le Blanc (53) left Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, with a four-month suspended prison sentence hanging over his head for the next year.

Le Blanc, from Queen Street in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, appeared in court on Friday, three weeks after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the first theft occurred at Size in Belfast on August 24 last year when Le Blanc was seen on CCTV lifting a hoodie and a pair of black Nike trainers, stuffing them behind his back in his wheelchair and leaving the store.

By the time the police caught up with him at Howard Street, he still had the hoodie but there was only one shoe.

The next theft occurred at Sainsbury’s on January 29 where he stole three bottles of whiskey worth £79.

Le Blanc said he intended to sell them to buy food and electricity.

With Le Blanc sitting in his wheelchair outside the dock, defence solicitor Don Mahoney highlighted that he had “real physical difficulties” which stemmed from his addiction to heroin.

He conceded that while Le Blanc had a “fairly long record,” there were significant gaps in periods of offending, adding that the defendant had a “fairly chaotic lifestyle and not much by way of support”.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said although the custody threshold had been crossed based on his record, she would suspend the sentence for a year as he had made “ready admissions”. He was also ordered to pay £235 compensation to Size.