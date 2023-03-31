Omagh bomb victim's dad ‘disgusted’ MI5 did not want RIRA chief Michael McKevitt arrested

Michael Gallagher’s son was one of those victims and was just 21 years old when his life was taken by the dissident gang headed up by McKevitt.

29 innocent people and two unborn twins lost their lives in the Omagh bombing — © PA

The father of Omagh bomb victim Aidan Gallagher has spoken of his disgust over recent revelations that MI5 did not want the boss of the Real IRA arrested.

Michael McKevitt, the leader of the RIRA, was one of the men behind the bombing that took the lives of 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins in 1998.

The family of the happy-go-lucky mechanic have never recovered from their loss but news that McKevitt was allowed to remain on the streets with permission from both MI5 and the FBI has left them sickened, the thought that another family could suffer like them unbearable.

“This is just shocking news, to think that the people who should have stopped people like that man were happy to keep him on the streets is disgusting,” Michael Gallagher told the Sunday World.

Michael Gallagher whose son Aiden was killed in the Omagh Bomb

“What happened to my family and the other victims of Omagh could have happened again, they were playing with people’s lives and that is hard to hear, to understand, it is disgusting,” .

“It’s just shocking to think that they had high-level information about that man, why not bring him before the courts straight away? Why let him walk the streets?

“The fact MI5 was willing to let the leader of a deadly group responsible for the deaths of 31 innocent people walk free for a second is just horrendous,” he said.

The campaigning father believes the Omagh bombing could have been prevented if the likes of Mickey McKevitt had been arrested and jailed and that their dissident activities that were well known.

“My son and all those who lost their lives that day in Omagh should be here today. I have lived 25 years of knowing my son would be here with us today with a family of his own if the intelligence had been acted upon. It was a failure. It seems to me they (MI5 and FBI) were happy to let this happen,” he said.

Adrian Gallagher (21), who died in the Omagh bomb

“We need to know to what extent the RUC and politicians knew about this – the wider public had, and have, the right to know. Why were we not protected, why was it not stopped before the deaths and destruction were brought into our lives? What people had the power? It’s just soul destroying,”

Last week it was revealed a US trucker who spied on the dissident group stated the security services did not want McKevitt arrested.

David Rupert infiltrated the Real IRA for the FBI and MI5.

His undercover evidence was used in 2003 to prosecute McKevitt, who died two years ago of cancer.

Rupert has claimed MI5 wanted to keep gathering intelligence and did not want to arrest McKevitt after the Omagh bomb.

Rupert, who ran a trucking company in Chicago, first visited Ireland in 1992.

When an FBI agent arrived at his Chicago office in the summer of 1994, Rupert at first thought he had come to talk about the trucking business, but the agent raised the subject of Ireland and his friendship with hardline republican Joe O’Neill.

Recalling that meeting, Rupert said: “I’m thinking, ‘Sweet Jesus’, I wouldn’t have done anything really illegal but the grey area was my specialty. ‘Would you come to work for us?’ he asked. I said, ‘No man, I don’t need to get on the bad side of a foreign terrorist organisation’.”

Michael McKevitt

The first IRA ceasefire of 1994 meant someone like Rupert would be a valuable asset to the FBI.

With US President Bill Clinton heavily invested in the peace process, the White House needed to know from their own spies on the ground if breakaway republicans such as Joe O’Neill, who was aligned to a group known as the Continuity IRA, would fill the vacuum.

The FBI agent returned to Rupert’s office with a new proposition – the FBI would pay for his trips to Ireland in return for information.

This eventually led to the US trucker and his wife Maureen moving to Ireland to run a pub in County Leitrim, financed by the FBI.

“The value was it allowed me to become ingrained in the IRA population and to become accepted,” said Rupert.

By early 1997, the couple was no longer running the pub but the FBI’s investment in the trucker turned spy had paid off.

He had become trusted by O’Neill’s Continuity IRA group, and he had also positioned himself as the bagman for their US fundraising effort, regularly delivering thousands of dollars from Chicago to O’Neill’s group in Ireland.

The Real IRA was formed in 1997 by Michael McKevitt, who left the Provisional IRA in fury over the direction of the peace process.

McKevitt, the man who had been in charge of the Provisional IRA’s arsenal for decades, saw peace talks as a sell-out and was determined to continue the war against the British.

In 1999, McKevitt not only brought Rupert into his secret army to help him fund his terror, he spoke in detail during what was only their second meeting about his plans to bomb Britain.

Rupert was then appointed to the top table of the Real IRA’s army council.

“MI5 wanted to keep it going for ever,” said Rupert “The FBI won. I mean they won the argument. It was more important to MI5 to have a thumb on the pulse than it is to go arrest a couple of people and prosecute them.”

In early 2001, in a top-secret meeting in Dublin, Rupert made a detailed statement to Gardaí who were building a case to prosecute McKevitt.

Rupert went on to face the Real IRA leader in a Dublin court and in August 2003, McKevitt was sentenced to 20 years in prison for directing the activities of the Real IRA.

“I was just doing a job. And doing a job that I viewed as doing for good to stop them from killing people,” he said.