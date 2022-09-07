Number of streets closed in south Belfast due to ‘incident involving a crossbow’
A number of streets in south Belfast have been reportedly closed due to an ongoing incident.
It’s believed a member of the public was shot at with a crossbow by a man on the roof of a property.
PSNI officers have closed off St Jude's Parade and Raby Street off the Ormeau Road as a result.
A police spokesperson confirmed officers are dealing with an “ongoing incident in the St Judes Parade area of south Belfast.”
They added: “There have been no injuries and there are no further details at this time.”
