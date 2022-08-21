Noah Donohoe’s mum pleads with public to quit murder rumours if they don’t have hard facts

“How can anyone factually say the word murder... the facts I have is incompetency of the state... the only facts I have as Noah’s mother”

Noah Donohoe’s mum is pleading with people to stop flooding her with rumours her boy was murdered if they don’t have hard facts or sources.

Fiona says she is being bombarded by people saying he was killed as she continues her quest for the truth behind his death.

In a furious tirade on Twitter in the early hours of yesterday, she said: “Do people not get it... I never once have I said Noah was murdered... all I want is answers... and incompetency has caused 2 years of unbelievable anguish... speculation...has caused anguish.

“It has turned my life upside down and around.

“So how can anyone else factually say the word murder... the facts I have is incompetency of the state... the only facts I have as Noah’s mother.”

The last sighting of Noah

She shared her concern a week after she led a 5,000-strong protest in Belfast calling for the decision to redact files in her boy’s case to be reversed.

It also follows the grieving mum this week saying she was “humbled” by a bid from councillors in Belfast to have Lagan Gateway bridge named after her son – calling it a “very fitting” and “beautiful tribute”.

Healthcare assistant Fiona reported Noah missing around 9.30pm on June 21, 2020 after he left his south Belfast home at 5.45pm following three intense months of a Covid lockdown to take a ride on his bike across Belfast to meet friends at Cavehill Country Park to work on a school project.

After a huge police, specialist search-and-rescue and community hunt, he was found six days later deep into a 1km storm tunnel system containing sewage on Northwood Road, north Belfast – somewhere the family say he would never normally have ventured.

A post-mortem later stated that his cause of death was drowning.

Noah’s last known movements – captured by CCTV walking naked down the side of a house towards a gate that led to a park and a storm drain – were recorded at 6.03pm.

He was caught on only 22 cameras despite Niamh and Fiona counting 180 on his unexplained route around the city.

Fiona tweet

CCTV footage shows around half-way into his journey his rucksack is no longer on his back. He then veers off-route and is then witnessed falling off his bike and seen cycling, naked, in a housing estate, miles away from his intended destination.

He drops his bike, walks down the side of a house, and disappears – with the total time frame from leaving home to vanishing 18 minutes.

Fiona insisted her son had a head injury, as when she went to identify his remains and recalled a bump measuring 16cm in diameter visible across his forehead.

Three police files are the subject of PII certificates.

It is claimed the first contains intelligence documents, the second is an overview of police action, lines of inquiry and intelligence, while the third has PSNI notebooks, conference notes and maps of the search area.

It has been suggested that some of the redactions are designed to protect intelligence reference numbers and those providing information.