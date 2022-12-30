Newly-married Sinn Fein MP inundated with well wishes after posting wedding snap

Sharing the image on Facebook alongside her new husband she said: “Mr & Mrs Carson.”

Sinn Fein MP Orfhlaith Begley has been inundated with congratulations by people on social media after posting a snap together with her new husband.

The new Mrs Carson, who represents the West Tyrone constituency, shared the picture of the happy bride and groom during their special day.

The MP was first elected in her constituency in a byelection held in 2018 when her Sinn Fein colleague Barry McElduff resigned. She was re-elected in the seat in the 2019 General Election.

User Paddy wrote: “Congratulations to you both. May you both be very happy from this day for for the rest of your lives.”

Francis added: “Much happiness and long life to you both I hope every day brings love and joy to your union.”

Alicia said: “Congratulations Orfhlaith. Hope you both had a perfect day and wishing you much happiness as husband and wife.”