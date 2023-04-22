Neighbours’ fury as sextortionist and puppy farmer William Mongan abandons starving pups

Neighbours of the convicted fraudster have had to take action to stop the newborn puppies from dying

Distraught neighbours of lying sextortionist and puppy farmer William Mongan are barking mad after he abandoned starving newborn pups in his shed.

TheSunday Worldcan reveal people living in the same street as the convicted fraudster in Dunmurry have had to take action to stop the puppies from dying.

They’ve been going into Mongan’s backyard so they can feed the two cocker spaniels which Mongan left in a purpose-built dog cage in the yard of his Housing Executive flat, which he only visits occasionally.

The put-upon neighbours say the puppies, which they believe to be too young to have been separated from their mother, cry 24 hours a day for food and attention.

“He dropped the puppies off last Friday (April 14) and he left and has only been seen back once since then and even then he didn’t get out of his van,” said one concerned neighbour.

“He doesn’t live here very much and he hasn’t been seen much but nobody can understand why he’d abandon two vulnerable young puppies like this in his yard.

“The poor things have been whining constantly because he didn’t leave any food for them. They are far too young to be away from their mother.

“It’s maybe hard to understand how distressing it is to have to listen to young puppies crying 24 hours a day because they are starving and missing their mum.

“Loads of neighbours have complained to Belfast City Council’s animal welfare department as well as the USPCA but nobody seems to be doing anything.”

Puppy farmer William Mongan are barking mad after he abandoned starving new-born pups shed.

Mongan, who also uses the name Ward, was recently convicted of stealing puppy vaccination cards from a veterinary practice in Lisburn after concocting a devious plan involving him feigning illness, but he was ultimately caught red-handed.

The pathological liar then claimed he had only taken one to write a suicide note because he felt “so unwell” but an eagle-eyed judge told Lisburn Magistrates Court recently how Mongan had a previous conviction in Scotland for illegal puppy farming and she suspected he was stealing the vaccination cards to be used in more criminality.

In March we confronted Mongan at his home to ask him about the thefts,but after inviting us in to discuss his court case he told us he had no other convictions.

He denied having anything to do with farming puppies and he also said he had no knowledge of being convicted of a string of shameful blackmail plots which involved him obtaining intimate sexual images of people and then demanding money or saying he would send them to friends and family.

The little ‘charmer’ also called the police when we left and made false allegations that a Sunday World reporter had assaulted his wife and refused to leave his property.

But fed-up residents told the Sunday World how he has inflicted misery on his neighbours in the once-peaceful streets around Cherry Close which has a mix of Housing Executive tenants like Mongan but also privately owned properties.

Puppy farmer William Mongan are barking mad after he abandoned starving new-born pups shed.

Former residents of the Dunmurry housing estate told us they left the area because they say they couldn’t put up with the noise of starving puppies left out in the cold and stinking dog faeces which Mongan used to hose into the street to create a festering river of dog sewage.

We can reveal that Mongan sells puppies on Gumtree using a fake name. A woman who recognised William Mongan/Ward from our pictures came forward to tell us she had bought a Chihuahua pup from Mongan in February.

“He was advertising pups on Gumtree under the name ‘Daniel’ and I bought one for £350 but it died a few weeks later because it hadn’t been vaccinated and had contracted parvovirus.

“I spent over £400 on vet bills but it died in its sleep in the vets. The vet said it was too weak, had probably been the product of inbreeding and had no chance of surviving because it was extremely malnourished.

“It’s disgusting that someone would breed and sell such a dog. The poor wee thing never stood a chance. It has left me emotionally drained and I have made complaints to animal welfare and the USPCA about it. He needs to be stopped from selling dogs like this.”

This week another neighbour who raised concerns said it’s been torture living near Mongan.

“People in this park have been putting up with this for years and despite his convictions and being exposed in the papers he continues to get away with it,” they told us.

“We have all complained this week to the council, the Housing Executive and the police because of the distress and noise of listening to those poor pups.”

Last night a Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “The council takes animal welfare issues very seriously; fully investigating all allegations and taking appropriate action, including prosecution, based on all available evidence. We do not comment on individual cases.”