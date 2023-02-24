Natalie McNally murder accused Stephen McCullagh remanded back in custody
Stephen McCullagh, 32, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, was previously arrested on December 19 but released and ruled out as a suspect
The man accused of the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh has been remanded in custody for a further four weeks.
Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18.
Stephen McCullagh, 32, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, was previously arrested on December 19 but released and ruled out as a suspect.
He was rearrested on January 31.
Appearing before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday via video link, the case was adjourned for a further four weeks.
McCullagh is due to appear again via video link on the morning of Friday March 24.
Read more
At a remand hearing at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, a judge was told that McCullagh staged a live broadcast on YouTube on the night of the murder, with footage appearing to show him playing the video game Grand Theft Auto for six hours.
The court heard that McCullagh had been ruled out as a suspect on the basis of the alleged livestream alibi.
A senior detective told the court that extensive technical examination of his devices by cyber experts indicated the footage was pre-recorded and played out as if it was live.
The court also heard that while McCullagh denies involvement in Ms McNally’s murder, he conceded in a statement to police that the purported livestream was pre-recorded days earlier.
The judge denied McCullagh bail during the hearing on February 3.
Today's Headlines
'NO SENSE' | Family of stab victim Kieran Monahan shocked after death classed as ‘misadventure’
top rank | Ross Browning mingled with Comorra clan and super-cartel bosses at Kinahan weddings
Big Line-up | Paul Mescal and Jamie Oliver among star studded line up for tonight’s Late Late Show
'rot in hell' | John McClean to serve extra four years for sex abuse of 22 more boys at Terenure College
'complex case' | Woman (41) accused of impeding arrest in murder of Lisa Thompson appears in court
VILE OFFENCE | Sicko who abducted and raped schoolgirl (12) has appeal thrown out
latest | Natalie McNally murder accused Stephen McCullagh remanded back in custody
'appalling' | Dead dog and rabbit found rotting amid animal filth at Dublin petting farm, court hears
'sacrifices' | Tommy Fury under fire for admitting Molly-Mae has been left to deal with baby Bambi
latest | Teen stabbed in neck in Swords remains in critical condition