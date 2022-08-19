Murder investigation launched after man found with ‘serious injuries’ in Belfast city centre
The PSNI is investigating the murder of a man in Belfast city centre on Sunday.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team said the man, aged in his late 30s, was found with serious injuries in Belfast city centre on the morning of Sunday 14 August.
He was taken to hospital, but has since passed away.
Detective Inspector Foreman said: “We believe the victim had been assaulted in the Callender Street area of the city in the early hours of that Sunday.
“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.
“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22.
"If you were in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday 14 August, please contact us.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
