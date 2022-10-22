Murder investigation launched after man dies from ‘serious assault’ in Rathcoole, Co Antrim
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Co Antrim.
A man aged in his 30s died on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey after what police described as a serious assault.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has urged anyone with information which could help detectives to contact the Major Investigation Team.
“Police received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening, 21st October, of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area,” he said.
“Sadly, despite medical treatment – the man died from his injuries at the scene.
“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries.
