Mum, OAP, and man (40s) die in three separate crashes across Northern Ireland
A pensioner, a mother of three and a man in his 40s all lost their lives
Three people have been killed in separate car crashes across Northern Ireland in one day.
Mother-of-three Michaela Curran, 35, died in Downpatrick, Co Down, on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident in the Bishops Brae area of the town happened just after 2.30pm.
A police spokesman said: “Sadly, Michaela passed away at the scene.
“Michaela’s husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time.
“Our inquiries are continuing.”
A few hours later, a pensioner died in a crash in Co Antrim.
Police said the man, in his 70s, was killed in a collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area of Ballymoney at around 6.25pm.
Read more
And a man in his 40s also died in Co Antrim on Tuesday evening.
Police said the man, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle in the Randalstown Road area of Antrim just after 10pm.
Police are investigating the three crashes and have appealed for witnesses to any of them to come forward and speak to officers.
According to PSNI statistics, five people had been killed on Northern Ireland’s roads this year as of Monday February 13.
Today's Headlines
FAMILY TRIBUTES | Funeral held for Belfast twins who died side-by-side in suspected drugs tragedy
Take it down | Fresh calls for Natalie McNally suspect’s ‘alibi’ video to be removed from YouTube
Guilty plea | Co Down man caught ‘red handed’ with £190k of cocaine is jailed for 18 months
Van-tastic | Vanessa Feltz ‘healing’ from Ben Ofoedu split with trip to ‘tropical’ East Cork
hostilities | Wexford gang leader with 151 convictions jailed after armed brawl with rival thugs
'NO WORDS' | Mourners ‘numbed speechless’ at loss of Galway pier victim John Keenan (16)
‘Wild-eyed’ | Man ‘went to launch’ beer bottle at Dublin garda's head after being denied her phone number
latest | Two arrested in €2.8m cocaine bust linked to Kinahan Dublin drug factory released
terrible shock | Brother of Sligo man shot dead in Australia says family are devastated over loss
Watch | Shocking video shows woman accused of decapitating lover attacking own lawyer in court