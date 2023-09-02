Mum had to watch funeral of her son (10) on Facetime after sudden death in Morocco

Elizabeth Rehman has pleaded for help to bring her 10-year-old son’s body home from Morocco

Amir Itakhchi, 10, the day before he died on August 15

A Belfast mum has pleaded for help to bring her 10-year-old son’s body home from Morocco after his sudden death last month.

Elizabeth Rehman learned on August 15 that her son Amir Itakhchi had died suddenly in Marrakesh.

Just 24 hours later she endured the heartbreak of watching his funeral on Facetime.

She still has no idea how her son died but Elizabeth is determined that Amir, who was born and raised in Northern Ireland, will be brought home.

The mum of seven, who has learning difficulties, has asked how a young Irish boy can die and be buried in another country without any official intervention.

She’s asked Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs to help her get answers as Amir had an Irish passport, and to assist her to get his remains exhumed.

Amir, a former pupil at Harberton Special School, spent most weekends with his mum in her Templemore Avenue home and weekdays in his Falls Road home with his father Khalid Itakhchi, a barber in north Belfast, who had custody of the child.

The pair had been in a relationship before Amir was born in Craigavon Area Hospital and spent time in Thorndale Family Centre to assess their parenting skills, before they split up.

Elizabeth was aware that her son, who had autism and ADHD and was under the care of a disability social worker, spent time in Morocco with her former partner’s family and consented to the visits.

“Last year his daddy said he was taking him to Morocco because it had the best special needs schools in the world,” says Elizabeth.

“I spoke to him all the time on the phone, but I hadn’t seen him in person since about May last year.”

But she was left distraught when Amir’s father told her just a few weeks ago their son had died.

“He rang me in tears on August 15 and then came to the house and told me Amir was dead. I’d got a photo of him in his new tracksuit just the day before.

“His father said he’d been in and out of hospital, and... said he was looked after by a private doctor.”

Just 24 hours later, Amir was laid to rest in Morocco.

Heartbroken Elizabeth Rehman

Elizabeth (37) had barely time to grieve for her son when she found herself watching his funeral in Marrakesh on Facetime.

“I got the video call on August 16 to say the child was being buried. I watched it and he was wrapped up and the hole dug, and he was put in it.

“I was shouting down the phone they couldn’t bury my child, but it was done.

“It broke my heart.” With the help of an advocate, she insisted on her right to know how her son had died.

Her ex-partner provided an autopsy report dated August 19 from the Cour d’Appel de Marrakech.

The autopsy report given to Amir’s mother Elizabeth Rehman

She is now seeking help to have it fully translated from French and Arabic to English so she can consult an expert about its findings.

The report states there were no signs of violence or aggression on the young boy’s body and his death was related to gastroenteritis.

In desperation Elizabeth has tried all available channels to help her find out what happened to her boy, and to bring his remains home.

She contacted the PSNI, the British Embassy in Morocco and the Irish Consulate.

“I don’t understand how a boy with an Irish passport who had no physical health problems can die in Morocco and be buried there and I wasn’t informed by anyone official.

“Amir was born here. He grew up here. He went to school here and he has family here.

“How can this happen that there is nothing official, just me watching a video of his funeral? How can it happen that a wee boy with an Irish passport is buried in Morocco?

“I don’t even know how or why or where he died.”

She’s appealed for help from a human rights lawyer and says she’ll travel to Morocco if necessary to fight for Amir to be brought home.

Elizabeth has also contacted the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which has offered its help if she can arrange for Amir’s remains to be exhumed to be brought back to Belfast. “I want him back. Amir belongs here where he was born and raised,” she said.

“I’m hoping and praying that someone can help me get answers.”

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland says it is offering Elizabeth support. “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance, where possible.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” says the spokesman.

Last night the PSNI said: “Police in east Belfast were contacted on Wednesday 16th August in relation to the death of a child in Morocco.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland cannot conduct an investigation into the death but have carried out initial inquiries on behalf of the reporting person in an effort to establish the circumstances of the death.”

The Sunday World asked Khalid Itakhchi if he would consider Elizabeth’s wish to return Amir’s remains to Belfast but he did not respond.