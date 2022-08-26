Mug shots of the UDA’s ‘C’ Company murder machine and where they are now
The ruthless ‘C’ Coy murder machine created by Johnny Adair and Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory, collapsed soon after its leader was taken off the streets.
With Skelly living in Scotland with his gay partner, security forces believed Adair’s weak spot was exposed.
And RUC Chief Constable Sir Ronnie Flanagan knew exactly how to exploit it.
Belfast-born Flanagan had been brought up in Ballymoney Street in the Old Park area. As a boy, he had walked the same streets as Adair and Skelly.
And as a senior police officer, Flanagan was appalled at the continuing violence on the streets of his native city after the Good Friday Agreement had been signed.
He had long been convinced Adair was the human dynamo which kept ‘C’ Coy going.
“Cut off the head of the snake and the rest of the body soon stops slithering.” he once told a detective.
Flanagan was determined to put Adair back behind bars.
Johnny Adair didn’t know it at the time, but Wednesday 25th September 2002 - 20 years ago next month - was to be his last as a member of the UDA.
Unknown to him an emergency meeting of UDA Brigadiers had been called, but Adair and his trusted lieutenant John White, weren’t invited.
There was only one item on the agenda: ‘The dismissal of Johnny Adair as Brigadier in West Belfast’.
“The reality is Johnny Adair dismissed himself from the UDA.” senior loyalist Jackie McDonald once told this reporter.
“He had been involved in the attempted murder of two UDA men.”
And a short time later, the UDA issued a press release announcing its unanimous decision boot Adair out.
But ever the man to exploit a given situation and turn it to his own advantage, Johnny Adair appeared on TV ripping up the document.
“It’s not worth the paper its written on.” he told reporters.
And two days later John White - Adair’s trusted lieutenant - was axed as well.
Twelve years after he had seized control of ‘C’ Coy in a bloodless coup, Adair refused to bow to the inevitable. As far as Adair was concerned it was ‘business as usual’.
The internecine violence sparked after Adair’s ‘Day of Loyalist Culture’ in August 2000, was still rumbling on and the death toll was mounting.
But his defiant stance coincided with the first rumblings of discontent in his lower Shankill heartland which he had renamed ‘Beirut’.
Read more
On November 21 2002, Adair’s former boss ‘Winkie’ Dodds and his wife Maureen – who had lived in the Shankill all their lives - upped sticks and moved to the White City area on the edge of north Belfast.
They were afforded protection from the South East Antrim UDA, headed by John ‘Grug’ Gregg, who was afforded legendary status in loyalist circles when he shot and seriously wounded Sinn Fein chief Gerry Adams.
Adair’s aides had been carrying on a relentless vendetta against Winkie’s brother Milton ‘Doddsy’ Dodds, after a fall-out over drugs.
And the mainstream UDA embarked on a campaign to blacken Adair’s name within the rank and file of the Protestant paramilitary group.
A pipe bomb was thrown at Adair’s home and another was left outside the £300,000 house where John White lived with his family outside Carrickfergus.
A further assassination bid happened as Adair dropped his kids off at school.
In total, 15 attempts had been made on Adair’s life and the ’C’ Coy man believed - correctly as it turned out - the John ‘Grug’ Gregg Brigadier of SEA, was directing the attacks.
In conversation, he frequently referred to John Gregg as ‘Grug’ the thug.
Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, Adair had been released early from a 16 year sentence for Directing Terrorism.
But after just eight months of freedom, the new Secretary of State Peter Paul Murphy ordered his return to prison after reviewing RUC Special Branch intelligence files.
He was arrested at his home in Boundary Way. And as he went back to jail the security forces hoped the worst of the violence was over. They were badly mistaken.
At 10.10pm on Saturday February 1, 2003, John ‘Grug’ Gregg was sitting in a red Toyota taxi, minutes after embarking from a cross channel ferry.
He had taken his teenage son to Ibrox Park in Glasgow to see his beloved Glasgow Rangers.
As the Toyota sat stationary at traffic lights, it was suddenly rammed by another car. At the same time, two ‘C’ Coy gunmen armed with assault rifles, concentrated a relentless stream of fire on the occupants.
Gregg died instantly when a bullet entered his brain and he slumped to one side. His UDA friend, Robert ‘Rab’ Carson, died alongside him. The taxi driver was also badly wounded, but Gregg’s son miraculously survived unscathed.
It was a classic ‘C’ Coy hit and Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory, who had visited Adair in prison the day before, was credited with masterminding it.
As far as the mainstream UDA was concerned, John ‘Grug’ Gregg - the loyalist legend who had shot Gerry Adams - was dead. And Johnny Adair and Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory were to blame.
Days later, Adair’s support base began to crumble. Like the lost tribe of Israel, Adair’s men began leaving the Shankill in dribs and drabs while others jumped ship.
‘Many of them didn’t have a loyalist bone in their body.” Skelly said in an interview with this paper.
And in a bizarre move days later, the UDA leadership - with the connivance of the State - set about removing the last remaining remnants of Johnny Adair and Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory’s ‘C’ Coy terror group, still based in Belfast’s lower Shankill estate.
Today, the Sunday World looks back at some of those who made up the backbone of the notorious ‘C’ Coy. And we reflect on what they are doing now.
