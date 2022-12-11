Mourners gather for tragic Tyrone teenager Matthew McCallan’s funeral

The 15-year-old from Dungannon was missing from the early hours of Sunday morning after going to a social event in Fintona, Co Tyrone.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Edendork outside Dungannon in Tyrone on Sunday as the funeral service of Matthew McCallan took place.

Images from St Malachy’s Church showed people lining the route of the coffin in respect for the teenager, as friends and family brought his coffin into the church for the mass.

Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

He was found dead on Monday in the Tattyreagh Road area, around two miles from the country music festival he had been attending on Saturday night.

Last week the PSNI said it had decided to make a notification to the Police Ombudsman due to the family’s concerns.

Police have said that senior officers have offered to meet the family.