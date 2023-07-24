More Irish people seeking help for porn addiction after being hooked on OnlyFans

OnlyFans is an adult-only service that allows content creators to post pictures and videos in exchange for money from subscribers

An increasing number of people in Northern Ireland are seeking help for porn addiction after becoming hooked on OnlyFans’ online content, it has been reported.

Figures from the UK Addiction Treatment Group show that there was a 66% increase in those contacting the organisation due to the problem this year alone compared to 2022.

OnlyFans is an adult-only service that allows content creators to post pictures and videos in exchange for money from subscribers. Content creators keep 80% of the revenue from uploading their own material, while the remaining 20% goes to OnlyFans to cover business costs, handling credit card processing and salaries.

It is frequently used by adult performers to showcase X-rated material.

Figures shared with The Sun showed that in England 9,840 people have contacted the UK Treatment Addiction Treatment Group in a bid to wean themselves off the content.

This compared with 8,506 in 2022 — a 15% rise.

In Wales this figure increased from 267 to 339 over the same period, while in Northern Ireland the number rose from 168 to 280.

Scotland saw the biggest increase of any UK region, from 584 to 1,582.

Nuno Albuquerque, head of treatment for the UK Addiction Treatment Group, said the Covid pandemic had driven more users to watch explicit content online.

“We’re seeing more and more people seeking help for their porn addiction than ever before,” he said. “This could be because of the rising popularity of online accessibility to porn and sites like OnlyFans, where users feel like they are enjoying exclusive, intimate interactions with hosts.”

According to the UK Addiction Treatment Group website, porn can be addictive because of the way it encourages high levels of dopamine in the brain, similar to the effects of alcohol addiction or drug addiction, which induce an intense ‘high’ that can cause some individuals to seek out the behaviour excessively.

“However, there are other factors which might also increase the likelihood of the development of porn addiction,” Albuquerque continued.

“In some cases, excess porn viewing has been said to be associated with psychiatric conditions such as anxiety and depression, with particular individuals using porn as a tool to escape negative emotions or feelings that are causing them distress.

“Much like other addictions, pornography can offer an escape from the hardships of everyday life.”

Back in August 2021, OnlyFans announced it was to ban explicit content from the beginning of October that year, sparking outrage from content creators and consumers. Less than a week later the decision was reversed. “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” the company said announcing the U-turn. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

OnlyFans is one of the most successful British start-up businesses in recent years.

The company’s latest accounts show pre-tax profits rose by 615% to $432m (£388m) in the 12 months to September 2021.