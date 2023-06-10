MLA defends £1.2k desk for his office saying ‘number of’ people use it

The walnut ‘quality executive office corner desk’ was supplied by a company in England.

An MLA who spent £1,300 of public money on a new desk for his office says it is used by several people.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been suspended since February 2022 - but the expenses claims continue to roll in for MLAs.

The latest claims, which cover the period from March to December 2022, amounted to £7.8m.

Just over £6m of this was claimed by MLAs for the cost of employing staff to run their constituency offices.

Stormont politicians are also allowed to claim up to £19,500 a year to cover rent and other expenses involved in running their offices.

Among the recent claims submitted was one for £1,317.97 by SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan for a new desk in his Strabane office.

The walnut “quality executive office corner desk” cost £1,209.27 and was supplied by a company in England.

A further £108 was paid to get the desk delivered to Strabane.

It was by far the largest amount claimed by an MLA for an office desk in the latest batch of expenses.

The Sunday World contacted Mr McCrossan, who recently took over as chairperson of the SDLP and who has been an MLA since 2016, about the purchase of the desk.

Daniel's desk set

In response, an SDLP spokesperson said it was used by several people.

“This large desk set was purchased by Mr McCrossan for daily use in his constituency office by a number of members of staff and includes an office corner desk, a cupboard set with three doors and drawers for storage, including one with a lock for safety purposes,” the spokesperson said.

“All items claimed for were in line with the Northern Ireland Assembly's expenses guidelines and approved by the Assembly.”

The latest expenses highlight the differing range of costs incurred by MLAs in fitting out their offices.

Just over £1m was claimed from April to December last year for constituency office expenses.

After Mr McCrossan, the next highest amount claimed for a desk was £708 by Sinn Fein Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew, who also claimed £598 for the purchase of a chair for his office.

His party colleague, Upper Bann Assemblyman John O’Dowd, claimed £623 for a desk.

At the other end of the scale, Alliance Party MLA Nick Mathison claimed £65 for a table and cabinet which he bought from a shop run by the Habitat for Humanity charity.

Among other items claimed recently by MLAs were photocopiers costing £3,360.

Two Sinn Fein MLAs – Linda Dillon and Emma Sheerin – both bought photocopies for their offices at this price.

At the bottom end, People Before Profit Assemblyman Gerry Carroll claimed £25.50 for a new toilet seat for his office among his expenses.

As well as office costs, MLAs can also claim for travel costs.

From April to December 2022, a total of £152,373.83 was claimed by politicians for travel to and from Stormont even though the Assembly was not sitting during this time.

MLAs also claimed £46,010.04 during the same period for travel within their constituencies.

A total of £433,500 was also paid out last year in “resettlement” allowances to 19 MLAs who either lost their seat or did not run in the May 2022 Assembly election.

Some of those who lost their seats, including high-profile casualties such as former government ministers Peter Weir (UUP) and Mervyn Storey (DUP), received up to £25,500 as part of the pay-off package.

Those leaving the Assembly also claimed a total of £52,854.35 as part of “winding-up” expenditure which covers the costs of MLAs bringing their operations to an “orderly close”.

The Assembly has been suspended since February 2022 when DUP First Minister Paul Givan resigned over his party’s opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which had been agreed by the British government and European Union as part of the Brexit deal.

The protocol was aimed at preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland.

However, the DUP claimed it instead created a border down the Irish Sea as a result of new checks on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Despite much political pressure, the DUP has refused to return to the Assembly until they say their protocol concerns are addressed.

Under the structure of the power-sharing government at Stormont, it cannot return to business without the support of the largest unionist party.

There is widespread speculation that the DUP is planning to return to the Assembly after the summer.

However, DUP MP Ian Paisley this week said the chances of Stormont returning by the autumn are unlikely and warned that power-sharing could be an “Ice Age away” due to what he considers a lack of understanding by the Northern Ireland Office.

Mr Paisley said the seven tests put forward by his party for any UK/EU deal “still haven’t been met” and that staying out of the Assembly was the DUP’s “only leverage”.

“To be clear, I want Stormont back up and running. I want those seven tests to be met… I care about this place. I want to see it working. But it doesn’t work if these laws are in place which affect our trade laws,” he told the BBC’s Nolan Show.

“We’ve got to fix it — and the only leverage we have is staying out of the Assembly.”