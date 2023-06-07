Men loyal to UDA boss Adrian Price keeping feud alive by goading East Belfast UVF

The Sunday World understands Price is living just off Belfast’s Ravenhill Road and has no intentions of going anywhere quietly.

Goons loyal to deposed UDA boss Adrian Price are stirring the pot to keep the feud alive by goading East Belfast UVF.

Murals and signs belonging to the drug-dealing paramilitary gang have been defaced with graffiti supporting their rivals the Real UFF, while another was damaged by a petrol bomb.

That’s the breakaway group set up by loyalist Price and his supporters after they were kicked out of the South East Antrim UDA in March.

Since then a tit-for-tat feud has engulfed Newtownards, where Price had been living until recently, as well as Bangor and other towns across North Down.

Now someone using Price’s picture has set up a fake Facebook account under his name and is using it to taunt East Belfast UVF.

Pictures of Real UFF graffiti attacks have been posted on the page along with the names of known UVF and UDA figures.

Last Thursday a direct ‘threat’ was made to a number of people using their initials and warning them to “keep looking over their shoulders as from 12 midnight they are legitimate targets and will be attacked on sight... the gloves are off”.

The post was removed on Friday and whoever is running the page also removed Adrian Price’s photograph as the profile picture.

The page makes reference to an attack on a shop in Newtownards 10 days ago which is believed to have been carried out by Adrian Price’s gang.

It has also posted images of houses damaged during the feud – with the hunt on to identify who set up the account.

East Belfast UVF want to know if Price is involved in anyway or if it’s just some lone loon with a grudge against them.

A source in east Belfast told the Sunday World: “Whoever is doing this is trying to stir up some trouble. There are not many people who have the balls to deface property belonging to East Belfast UVF in their own front yard.

“Adrian Price has not taken to his name being used to promote bad feeling and issues threats. He’s nowhere near strong enough to be taking on the UVF and has enough battles to fight within the UDA.

“East Belfast UVF won’t take attacks like this lying down either because it makes them look weak.”